Marco Bezzecchi reacts to engine issues in Silverstone practice

A tough Friday at the British MotoGP for Marco Bezzecchi ended in a positive way with him making it into Q2, despite having engine issues in afternoon practice.

“It was a crazy day, but fortunately the result was not bad,” he told media including Crash.net in the Silverstone paddock.

“We had some issues this morning but then again in the afternoon. So we really couldn’t make some laps in a row, I had to make some short runs and especially in the afternoon.”

The positive for Bezzecchi was his time attack pace, which he admits came as a surprise despite being so far behind with his long run programme.

“Fortunately, I was able to make some time attack laps and make it into the top 10 for Q2. For this I am happy but tomorrow we will have to work really hard for the race pace, because we are a step behind.”

When asked about what is missing for his race pace, Bezzecchi said: “Honestly, I don’t know because I never really got the chance to do a decent run.

“The main issue was never being able to get a good run on the same set of tyres, so for the moment I don’t know!”

The Italian went on to explain what he felt when he suffered the suspected engine problem in the afternoon.

“I don’t have a clear understanding of what went wrong, as the team is still checking the issue,” he said.

“The bike was working, but there was no power when I was trying to bump start it.”

“That is why I was running with the bike, to get it back (to the pits) - because I didn’t have enough tyres to use for the rest of the session.”

Fortunately for the #72 he has tomorrow morning to try to get his long race pace dialled in before Q2:

“So the team are checking the data and they will find out what the problem is for sure. But the session was so short for me and I couldn’t make a normal run because I only had the one bike, so I am not happy with the race pace.”