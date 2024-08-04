Jorge Martin admits "result would have been the same" without mistake

Jorge Martin came very close to winning his first grand prix since Le Mans, only for Enea Bastianini to make it a double at Silverstone as he overtook him, just as he did in the MotoGP sprint on Saturday.

Bastianini pounced on a mistake from Martin at turn three, and while it was an error that gifted Bastianini the lead, stopping the factory rider from winning was impossible, according to the new championship leader.

Speaking about his weekend, Martin said: "From my side I didn't feel good confidence with the front all weekend.

"I struggled quite a lot. Today we did a small step and I think we are still finding our base set-up, let's say.

"I don't know why we always change from Saturday to Sunday but today it was a bit better, but I didn't feel 100% and it was moving a little bit.

"Behind Pecco I actually felt good but when I was in front I struggled to stop the bike.

"When I saw that Enea was close I was pushing to keep him behind but I made this mistake. I think the result would have been the same."

Martin manage to put the demons of Sachsenring behind him to out-perform Francesco Bagnaia in both races at Silverstone.

When asked about bouncing back from his mistake in Germany, Martin was quick to point out that titles are won over a year worth of results.

Martin said: "I think that either Sachsenring wasn't that bad, or that here it was the best day.

"We need to get a balance from all the season and I think we are doing an amazing job.

"The summer break wasn't my best one because I was a bit unhappy for sure. But doing a solid result like this one is fantastic and second was the maximum.

"I tried to do a really intelligent race and manage things. The pace was fast and I tried to win until the end but Enea was catching.

"I tried to stay with him but it was imposable to beat him. He was on another level today. Let's try to improve where we need some confidence."

Martin, who said the best he could achieve at Silverstone was second, is hopeful of going one better in Austria.

"I am 100% focused on what I can control," said the Spaniard. "I cannot control if someone beats me. If I do my best, I do my best.

"Today was second and hopefully in Austria it will be a better result.

"Whatever comes, I will try to enjoy, enjoy the feeling and enjoy everything that happens on the track."