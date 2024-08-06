Shock new contender in the mix to claim 2025 LCR Honda ride

Officially, only Fermin Aldeguer has been announced as moving from Moto2 to MotoGP next season, having signed a Ducati contract.

Although Aldeguer’s team is not yet confirmed, Davide Tardozzi revealing Fabio di Giannantonio will remain at VR46 and be joined by Franco Morbidelli means Aldeguer’s destination is alongside Alex Marquez at Gresini.

But the Spanish rider could be among several Moto2 riders stepping up to the premier class with Ai Ogura hotly tipped to join Trackhouse Aprilia, Tony Arbolino in the frame at Pramac Yamaha and Somkiat Chantra now in contention at LCR Honda.

Ogura has previously been linked with LCR, to take over the Idemitsu-backed bike of countryman Takaaki Nakagami. Ogura’s Trackhouse interest therefore looked to have removed the main threat to Nakagami securing what would be an eighth season at the team.

But speculation at Silverstone suggests Chantra, a double grand prix winner in the Moto2 class, is not only in contention but perhaps favourite for the final RC213V seat.

"At this point, Chantra and Nakagami remain the candidates for 2025,” team boss Lucio Cecchinello confirmed to Sky Italia when quizzed on the rumours.

On the eve of the event, Nakagami, whose ‘Plan A’ is to stay, explained that a meeting was planned with Honda after the race weekend “so let’s see if [there is] some positive news. I’m not sure.”

The Japanese, 32, is currently only 20th in the standings with 11 points but a close match for fellow Honda riders Johann Zarco (14 points) and Joan Mir (13 points) while 10 points clear of Luca Marini (1 point).

“My plan A is to stay with the same team and to continue because honestly speaking it is not fair to decide my potential this season because all four riders are struggling, not only me,” Nakagami said.

“It would be [good to have] a fair chance to show my speed with a competitive bike and to understand which position we are. Also, I can help with the development side and I have a lot of experience with a Honda bike. So let’s see.”

Team-mate Zarco and Repsol rider Marini are in the first year of two-year contracts, while Mir has recently signed a new two-year agreement.