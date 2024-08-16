Fabio Quartararo backs Augusto Fernandez for Yamaha MotoGP testing role

Fabio Quartararo is backing Augusto Fernandez to become a Yamaha MotoGP test rider for 2025.

Without a seat at Tech3 KTM next year, former Moto2 champion Fernandez’s full-time future in the premier class looks bleak.

Meanwhile, Yamaha is seeking a second test rider to join the currently injured Cal Crutchlow.

Crutchlow was recently replaced by Yamaha World Superbike rider and former MotoGP racer Remy Gardner for two MotoGP appearances, in place of Alex Rins in Germany and as a wild-card at Silverstone.

"It's already a few months that I'm pushing to have a test rider that has been [racing] a MotoGP bike really recently, a rider that is really hungry," Motomatters.com quotes Quartararo as saying at the Red Bull Ring.

"For me, Augusto is clearly a rider that I pushed since a few months ago."

The 2021 world champion added that Fernandez could use wild-card M1 opportunities to try and relaunch his MotoGP career.

"With four Yamahas [from] next year for sure if he's riding fast, he has the possibility to come back also in the championship," Quartararo said. "So I think this is really important to find the rider that really wants to come back and give some proper information."

Fernandez admitted his initial reaction to the test rider interest was that it would be like ‘retirement’ but now feels it would offer a better route back to a MotoGP race seat than switching to WorldSBK.

"The first thing that came into my mind was like retirement, no? But then thinking, it's the best opportunity to get back into this paddock, more than going to World Superbike," said the 26-year-old.

"I always love Superbike because I started in that paddock… But I'm not ready to close MotoGP yet.

"Aleix [Espargaro] hit the peak of his career quite old, and a lot of riders did the same. So I'm not done yet, that's for sure.

"So I will take these maybe [next] two years in a different way, working a lot to be back at the level to be competitive and to deserve the ride.

“That's what I'm telling to Yamaha, you will pick me because I will deserve the bike because I'm fast enough."

No riders have yet been announced for the new Pramac Yamaha project, but Miguel Oliveira is set for one of the seats with Jack Miller moving into contention for the other.

Quartararo and Alex Rins will continue at the factory Yamaha team.