MotoGP 2024 races “complicated” for Enea Bastianini after being “destroyed” in 2023

After a 2023 ruined by injury, Enea Bastianini’s 2024 MotoGP season was complicated from the start by rumours about his future.

Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Enea Bastianini’s time at the factory Ducati MotoGP team will conclude at the end of this season, as the Italian heads to KTM.

It has not been a straightforward relationship between Bastianini and the factory team since he joined last year, with a broken shoulder blade in his first race for the team destroying his first season, which had knock-on effects for 2024.

“Mentally [2023] has been not good,” Bastianini told TNT Sports in the lead up to the Austrian Grand Prix. 

“Because, especially after the second injury, I was destroyed because I lose not only the points, because I was fighting for nothing, but mentally it wasn’t very simple.”

Bastianini recovered in 2023, winning in Malaysia, but it was not enough to avoid entering 2024 with his future severely questioned.

“In my head, there wasn’t other possibilities,” Bastianini said regarding his thought process at the beginning of this year.

“It was clear I wanted to remain in my [current] seat, I wanted to remain in the Ducati factory. This was my target, my objective; I haven’t thought about other factories or nothing.

“But from the first race until Mugello has been really complicated, because many times we have thought about it and I have received many questions about it from many journalists.

“It’s like this, and it’s normal if you have more pressure. But after Mugello I realised I have to open my mind and go another way, to understand which one is the best possibility for me.”

Bastianini’s choice, in the end, was KTM and the Tech3 team.

“At the end, I chose KTM,” the Italian said, “and I’m really satisfied. It will be important to remain focused on this year, and for the next one let’s see.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
19m ago
Starting grid for F1 Dutch Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
47m ago
Lando Norris storms to Dutch GP pole by 0.3s, Lewis Hamilton only 12th
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
Results
49m ago
2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll
MotoGP
News
52m ago
Retired Superbike champ left stunned by sheer power of KTM MotoGP bike
Neil Hodgson with KTM RC16. Credit: X/TNT Sports.
Neil Hodgson with KTM RC16. Credit: X/TNT Sports.
F1
News
2h ago
Jack Doohan details “strange” F1 shootout test against Mick Schumacher for Alpine drive
Jack Doohan at the Dutch Grand Prix
Jack Doohan at the Dutch Grand Prix

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli's emotion at finally racing under Valentino Rossi's tutelage
Franco Morbidelli, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Franco Morbidelli, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Toto Wolff reveals summer talks with Max Verstappen over F1 2025 seat
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
4h ago
Pierre Gasly tops Dutch GP FP3 after Logan Sargeant causes lengthy red flag delay
Logan Sargeant
Logan Sargeant
F1
Results
4h ago
2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Logan Sargeant
Logan Sargeant