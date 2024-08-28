Fabio di Giannantonio heads for Aragon MotoGP return: ‘We have done everything possible’

After being forced to withdraw from the Austrian MotoGP due to a dislocated left shoulder in Friday practice, Fabio Di Giannantonio is confident of being back on track at Aragon this weekend.

The Italian, who recently signed a two-year Ducati Corse contract to ride a factory-spec bike at VR46, has been working hard on rehabilitation and needs to pass a MotoGP medical check on Thursday.

“It was a very busy week between medical checks, training and physiotherapy. I have recovered, I feel better, but I don't know exactly what the sensations will be on the bike,” Diggia said.

“In terms of arm mobility, I would say we are there, but we will work until the end in terms of strength.

“Watching a race from the sofa at home is never a good situation for a rider.

"We have done everything possible to get back on the bike as soon as possible and we are just waiting for the last check to be able to fully concentrate on the race weekend on one of the most particular tracks on the calendar.”

di Giannantonio lost eighth place in the world championship to Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro during his Red Bull Ring absence.

Meanwhile, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi travels to Aragon fresh from a sixth place in the Sunday Austrian race, equalling his best finish outside of the Jerez podium.

“Aragon is a very particular track, with many different characteristics all concentrated in the same circuit,” said Bezzecchi, who took a Moto3 podium in 2018 but only a 15th place from three Moto2 appearances and tenth in his rookie 2022 MotoGP campaign.

“Last year we didn't race here and we need to understand what the real conditions of the tarmac will be. I have never ‘collected’ so much here, I have to admit, even if I have often been fast.

“We are coming from a positive moment, however of growth and step forward on the bike. The sensations are good and the goal is to continue to be consistent and close the gap to the very first guys.”

Bezzecchi, who will join the factory Aprilia team in 2025, is eleventh in the world championship.