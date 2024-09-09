Luca Marini “able to feel the difference” in Honda MotoGP updates at Misano test

Luca Marini and Joan Mir both took part in the one-day official MotoGP test at Misano, having both missed the Grand Prix through illness.

There were a number of new parts for both riders to test, most notably a new fairing which appears to mimic that Ducati has run on its Desmosedici GP24 since the Sepang test in February, as well as some chassis items.

Marini ended the test in 21st place, and Mir one place further back in 22nd. The Italian, at least, was able to find positives in the new parts brough by Honda, despite continuing to feel the effects of the illness that kept him out of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

“It was really important to get back on the bike today so we could try some things for the engineers,” Marini, who withdrew from the San Marino Grand Prix on the morning of the race having picked up an illness overnight, said.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel great today and we had to limit our plan a little bit. In the morning we did most of our work before wrapping up a couple of things in the afternoon.

“Even not feeling my best, we were able to feel the difference in what Honda brought here and I hope that my feedback can help them with the direction to go. I think we found some positives not just for the future, but also for the next few races.”

Joan Mir, like Marini, didn’t take part in the race on Sunday through illness, although the Spaniard’s issues began on Friday and meant that he missed the entire weekend at Misano.

Back on-track to test on Monday, Mir was still not feeling his best, but at least able to evaluate some of the new items from HRC.

“I am feeling better today but still far from 100 per cent,” Mir said. “Good enough to test, which is like a win after the last few days. It has been an intense day trying a few things including aerodynamics and a few other pieces.

“We have found some good information, but we still need to keep working in order to find more for the future. Now it’s time to rest, recover and let the engineers work.”