“Bravest of the brave”: Marc Marquez crew chief not ruling out MotoGP title bid

Marc Marquez’s crew chief Frankie Carchedi refused to rule out a late surge towards a potential 2024 MotoGP World Championship title bid following his rider’s third victory in little more than a week at Misano.

The six-time MotoGP World Champion followed up his sublime double success at Aragon with a surprise win in the San Marino MotoGP just seven days later, Marquez’s savvy riding in sketchy conditions allowing him to overhaul a more cautious Pecco Bagnaia en route to victory.

Earning him a fistful of points with only seven rounds of the season now remaining, the results have allowed Marquez to eat a significant chunk out of Jorge Martin’s overall lead at the head of the standings.

With the margin down to 53 points, though Carchedi - speaking to TNT Sports - admits Gresini Racing still needs to get its ‘fine details sorted’, he wasn’t ruling out a shot at the title in the final events.

“I’m not just saying this… Aragon, we had a perfect weekend straight from the off. Qualified on pole, and it all went perfect.

“Here, we weren’t perfect. It’s just working with a rider you understand. The more you work, the more you understand. But we’ve still got to get those details.

“Qualifying cost us dearly this weekend. The pace was clear. In the race, he did a couple of 31.5s to break Pecco. The problem is getting those fine details sorted.

“He worked so hard this weekend. I really thought that we’d blown it in qualifying because, here, where you start determines how the race goes.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. For sure, it [the wet conditions] helped to put him at the front, but he was already in a good position with the length of the race, and it was starting to spread out. He would’ve been there or thereabouts.”