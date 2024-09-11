“Bravest of the brave”: Marc Marquez crew chief not ruling out MotoGP title bid

Marc Marquez's crew chief Frankie Carchedi refuses to rule out a late push towards a famous 2024 MotoGP title win after third win in two rounds

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Ducati GP23, 2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano, action [Gold & Goose]
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Ducati GP23, 2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano,…

Marc Marquez’s crew chief Frankie Carchedi refused to rule out a late surge towards a potential 2024 MotoGP World Championship title bid following his rider’s third victory in little more than a week at Misano.

The six-time MotoGP World Champion followed up his sublime double success at Aragon with a surprise win in the San Marino MotoGP just seven days later, Marquez’s savvy riding in sketchy conditions allowing him to overhaul a more cautious Pecco Bagnaia en route to victory.

Earning him a fistful of points with only seven rounds of the season now remaining, the results have allowed Marquez to eat a significant chunk out of Jorge Martin’s overall lead at the head of the standings.

With the margin down to 53 points, though Carchedi - speaking to TNT Sports - admits Gresini Racing still needs to get its ‘fine details sorted’, he wasn’t ruling out a shot at the title in the final events.

“I’m not just saying this… Aragon, we had a perfect weekend straight from the off. Qualified on pole, and it all went perfect.

“Here, we weren’t perfect. It’s just working with a rider you understand. The more you work, the more you understand. But we’ve still got to get those details.

“Qualifying cost us dearly this weekend. The pace was clear. In the race, he did a couple of 31.5s to break Pecco. The problem is getting those fine details sorted.

“He worked so hard this weekend. I really thought that we’d blown it in qualifying because, here, where you start determines how the race goes.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. For sure, it [the wet conditions] helped to put him at the front, but he was already in a good position with the length of the race, and it was starting to spread out. He would’ve been there or thereabouts.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro “never competitive” in “frustrating” Misano MotoGP round
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
Feature
4h ago
Behind the scenes: Adrian Newey’s reveal at Aston Martin’s stunning £200m F1 factory
© Jack Threlfall
© Jack Threlfall
F1
News
5h ago
Jeremy Clarkson tips Aston Martin to be “force to be reckoned with” after Adrian Newey signing
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Preicanos Moto2 parts ways with Bo Bendsneyder, critical of behaviour
Bo Bendsneyder, Preicanos Racing, SAG, Aragon Moto2 [Gold & Goose]
Bo Bendsneyder, Preicanos Racing, SAG, Aragon Moto2 [Gold & Goose]
BSB
News
5h ago
Form man Kyle Ryde eyes another Showdown rout as he eyes BSB title
Kyle Ryde, OMG GRILLA Racing, Yamaha R1, 2024 BSB, Cadwell Park [credit: Ian Hopgood]
Kyle Ryde, OMG GRILLA Racing, Yamaha R1, 2024 BSB, Cadwell Park [credit:…

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Liberty Media confirms Lewis Hamilton interest in buying a MotoGP team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Italian GP
© XPB Images
F1
News
6h ago
Adrian Newey “can’t see” Sebastian Vettel making F1 return amid Audi rumours
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Is Andrea Dovizioso considering full-time MotoGP test role with Yamaha?
Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2022
Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2022
© Gold and Goose
Moto2
News
7h ago
2025 Moto2 Rider Line-Up: How is the intermediate class shaping up?
Start of the 2024 San Marino Moto2 round [Gold & Goose]
Start of the 2024 San Marino Moto2 round [Gold & Goose]
Moto2
News
7h ago
Aspar completes spicy 2025 Moto2 line-up with Dani Holgado
Dani Holgado, Tech3 GASGAS, Moto3 San Marino 2024
Dani Holgado, Tech3 GASGAS, Moto3 San Marino 2024
© Gold and Goose