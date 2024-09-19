Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha test team "a little bit of a mess"

Fabio Quartararo says Yamaha’s MotoGP test team “is a little bit of a mess”, which has made the partnership with Pramac for 2025 more important.

Ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Yamaha announced it had signed Jack Miller to a one-year deal to join Pramac alongside Miguel Oliveira.

For the first time since 2022, Yamaha will have a satellite partner and one with full factory support to help boost development of the M1.

Its test team is also set to sign outgoing Tech3 GASGAS rider Augusto Fernandez, while 15-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Dovizioso has been linked with a role after recent outings on the bike.

With Cal Crutchlow battling through injury setbacks this year and Yamaha not having a satellite team, much of the testing work has had to be done by Quartararo and Alex Rins.

But Quartararo now believes Yamaha is moving in a direction that will see “the bike improve quite a lot”.

“The project from the beginning of the year was to get a factory satellite team, and to get the test team to improve,” he began.

“The test team is a little bit of a mess, so it’s difficult really to test, to approve things.

“So, Alex and I also have to test during the race weekend and the private tests.

“So, it was difficult. At the moment, Dovi makes a few tests. His comments are really good.

“Augusto, it’s not confirmed yet, but looks like he is on a good way. Plus, Jack and Miguel on the factory bikes will help a lot to develop the bike.

“So, I think there are many positives coming to Yamaha and I think the bike will improve quite a lot.”

Quartararo enjoyed a strong San Marino GP weekend last time out, finishing seventh having made it directly into Q2.

Following a “positive” day of testing on the Monday after the race, the Frenchman feels the M1 is moving in the right direction.

“The test was quite positive,” he added.

“We have been working a lot in a different way, especially on the chassis, which looks like the way it’s going to improve a little bit.

“But hopefully this weekend… when you are straight into the Q2 directly from Friday it changes your weekend completely, so hopefully we can fight to be in the top 10 directly from Friday.”