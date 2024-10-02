KTM criticised for “scapegoating” Francesco Guidotti - “I don’t see the logic”

KTM have been blasted for the decision to axe Francesco Guidotti.

Guidotti will leave his job as team manager at the end of this season, and will be replaced by Aki Ajo.

But KTM have attracted criticism for their decision to change team bosses.

“He’s one of the best,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty said about Guidotti.

“I’ve heard from a lot of highly qualified engineers that he is the best they’ve worked under. So it’s surprising from KTM.

“I liken it to a Premier League football team who have to point to someone when the results aren’t there, and it’s usually the manager who gets the flick.

“Francesco has been scapegoated. The ball has fallen at his feet, he’s kicked it along nicely, worked with the tools that he’s got and done a great job.

“He’s a good communicator and does everything right for the public perception of KTM.

“I don’t like it, I don’t like that he’s been moved aside one year early when he has a contract for 2025. Obviously KTM will have to pay him out of that contract.

“I don’t see the logic behind it. Ajo is a skilled team manager but I don’t see it making any difference to the results on-track.

“I don’t see how moving Ajo in will result in a couple of tenths of a second that they are missing.”

KTM 'harsh' - 'Guidotti hasn't done anything wrong'

Neil Hodgson added: “But it’s what we’ve seen from KTM as a manufacturer over the years. They are pretty harsh.

“They invest a lot of money into this MotoGP project.

“The reality of it is: they continue to grow, to make steps, but unfortunately one manufacturer - Ducati - has made bigger steps.

“That’s the only reason it looks like KTM are struggling. If the 2024 Ducati was the same as the 2023 Ducati, then KTM would be right there.

“I don’t feel like Guidotti has done anything wrong. But someone has to be responsible.

“Only one manufacturer can win so you’ll always be looking around, searching for answers. Moving the team manager on doesn’t seem like the right answer.”

Laverty claimed: “It’s a move to do something to please the board members.”

Hodgson compared Guidotti to his replacement Ajo: “Both have an incredible reputation in this paddock, they are two of the best. But have opposite styles.

“When I think about Ajo - the amount of titles he’s won in the lower classes and how he operates - I feel like it would suit the Austrian militant way [more than] the more relaxed happy-go-lucky - but professional - way of Guidotti.”

Guidotti arrived at KTM in 2022 as a replacement for Mike Leitner.

He led Brad Binder to fourth in last year’s championship, a high for the factory.

They have enjoyed the breakthrough of Pedro Acosta this year, who will move into their factory team in 2025 when Ajo will be the boss.