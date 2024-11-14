Pedro Acosta “put points in the bin, I f***** everything up!”

“We fought for many wins this season but I f***** everything up!"

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta has rued leaving points “in the bin” with “stupid crashes” in his rookie year.

Acosta has largely taken MotoGP by storm this season, his first in the premier class, riding for Tech3 GASGAS.

The reigning Moto2 champion, a teenager when he started the year, sits fifth in the championship heading into this weekend’s final round in Barcelona.

If he can keep his three-point lead over fellow KTM rider Brad Binder, Acosta will finish as the top non-Ducati.

“It doesn’t mean so much. But after all the mistakes this season, it’s unbelievable that I am still P5,” Acosta said.

“It is more important to finish the season in a good mood with good results.

“We fought for many wins this season but I f***** everything up!

“The talent to fight for wins was there. The possibility was realistic, I was not dreaming.

“In the past couple of races we have improved, I have tried things with the fairings. With less info, I was in the top five, and this is positive.

“This weekend I will [test no new parts].”

Acosta sighed: “All the mistakes I made, all the points I put in the bin, all the stupid crashes, the things I needed to try…”

After two early podiums, Jorge Lorenzo was among the voices to predict that Acosta would win a grand prix in his rookie year.

Acosta has fallen short of that prediction, and struggled at times on his KTM, but his tally of five Sunday podiums is impressive.

He ends his rookie year knowing a promotion into the factory KTM team awaits.

“Emotion? It’s not so strange, I’m happy to be at the final race fighting for top five in the championship,” he said.

“We are happy with the numbers, with the results, but it’s not enough.

“To end one season then start another on Tuesday in the factory team? I am super pumped because it’s something you look for all of your life.

“This day will arrive sooner than I expected.

“I am pumped to finish the season in the best way.”

Acosta vowed not to interfere in the title decider between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

“I hope not, I have more important things to do than to play a role,” he said.

“I don’t want to play this role. It’s not sporting.

“If it’s a battle between two, then these two must battle.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4m ago
Permutations: How Jorge Martin can win the 2024 MotoGP title at final round
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
9m ago
Charles Leclerc issues Ferrari concern for F1 Las Vegas GP: “On paper…”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
14m ago
A final clue about a forgotten MotoGP rider switch for 2025?
Augusto Fernandez
Augusto Fernandez
MotoGP
News
17m ago
Pedro Acosta “put points in the bin, I f***** everything up!”
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
News
26m ago
Jack Miller got “grabbed by the guts and pulled into the tyre” at Sepang
Jack Miller, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Jack Miller, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

BSB
News
1h ago
Every whisper we’ve heard about the 2025 BSB rider market
BSB
BSB
F1
News
1h ago
F1 75 Live explained: What is Formula 1's launch event at The O2 in London?
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
Moto2
News
1h ago
Yamaha to close VR46 Master Camp Moto2 team
Jeremy Alcoba
Jeremy Alcoba
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen gives “I hope I’m sick” reaction to F1 75 Live launch
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Monaco to remain on F1 calendar until 2031 after signing six-year extension
The start of the Monaco GP
The start of the Monaco GP