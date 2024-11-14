Pedro Acosta “put points in the bin, I f***** everything up!”

Pedro Acosta has rued leaving points “in the bin” with “stupid crashes” in his rookie year.

Acosta has largely taken MotoGP by storm this season, his first in the premier class, riding for Tech3 GASGAS.

The reigning Moto2 champion, a teenager when he started the year, sits fifth in the championship heading into this weekend’s final round in Barcelona.

If he can keep his three-point lead over fellow KTM rider Brad Binder, Acosta will finish as the top non-Ducati.

“It doesn’t mean so much. But after all the mistakes this season, it’s unbelievable that I am still P5,” Acosta said.

“It is more important to finish the season in a good mood with good results.

“We fought for many wins this season but I f***** everything up!

“The talent to fight for wins was there. The possibility was realistic, I was not dreaming.

“In the past couple of races we have improved, I have tried things with the fairings. With less info, I was in the top five, and this is positive.

“This weekend I will [test no new parts].”

Acosta sighed: “All the mistakes I made, all the points I put in the bin, all the stupid crashes, the things I needed to try…”

After two early podiums, Jorge Lorenzo was among the voices to predict that Acosta would win a grand prix in his rookie year.

Acosta has fallen short of that prediction, and struggled at times on his KTM, but his tally of five Sunday podiums is impressive.

He ends his rookie year knowing a promotion into the factory KTM team awaits.

“Emotion? It’s not so strange, I’m happy to be at the final race fighting for top five in the championship,” he said.

“We are happy with the numbers, with the results, but it’s not enough.

“To end one season then start another on Tuesday in the factory team? I am super pumped because it’s something you look for all of your life.

“This day will arrive sooner than I expected.

“I am pumped to finish the season in the best way.”

Acosta vowed not to interfere in the title decider between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

“I hope not, I have more important things to do than to play a role,” he said.

“I don’t want to play this role. It’s not sporting.

“If it’s a battle between two, then these two must battle.”