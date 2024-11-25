Ex-grand prix rider walks barefoot for six years to Pakistan to find God

A former motorcycle racer now leads a very different lifestyle

Axel Pons
Axel Pons

Axel Pons is probably most-recognisable for his efforts in the Moto2 World Championship, but the Spaniard has recently emerged in a more unlikely location.

Pons — who raced 10 seasons of Grand Prix motorcycle racing from 2008–2017, scoring a best result of sixth in the 2016 Moto2 Italian Grand Prix — has shown up in Pakistan.

A video from the Pakistan Tourism YouTube channel, Pons is walking along a road and tells the people filming him that he’s been walking without shoes for six years.

Another video from the Wahaj Ali.B YouTube channel, he’s sat on a chair and first speaks to a child, then to the person filming him. When asked his name, he gives at first “Isa”, and then clarifies that his birth name was Axel.

“My story is very long, but I can tell you since I started walking three years ago that I decided to release all the weight and just get a backpack and walk,” he told the child.

“Around 15 months ago when I felt ready I decided to start walking east, towards the sun. This is what I’ve been doing this last year, and it’s been beautiful.”

Asked where he’s from, Pons responded: “I’m from Allah. But I was born in Barcelona, Spain.”

Pons said that the transition from racing motorcycles to his new life was made when he began to question the point of the racing lifestyle.

“At some point, I started to question what is the point of living such a fast life,” he said.

“I started going slower, slower, slower, until now where I’m walking around slowly, slowly, appreciating the details of life.”

On his on-foot journey from Spain to Asia, Pons added: “It’s nothing special, it came naturally. At some point, nothing else made more sense than to walk and to surrender all the weight that we were accumulating during our life, and just desire complete union with Allah, or with God.

“This is our way of practicing, by walking.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
18m ago
Deal agreed for General Motors/Cadillac to become F1's 11th team
General Motors
General Motors
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Ex-grand prix rider walks barefoot for six years to Pakistan to find God
Axel Pons
Axel Pons
WSBK
News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea gets new crew chief for WorldSBK 2025
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP
News
2h ago
‘Nobody in this room’ thought Ducati would let Jorge Martin win
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
BSB
News
2h ago
TAG Honda promote rider into 2025 British Superbikes line-up
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
Jaimie van Sikkelerus

More News

F1
News
3h ago
‘Strange’ dominance will help Mercedes find answers with F1 2025 car
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Michele Pirro: Ducati GP25 and GP24 “very close”
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
3h ago
“When Marc Marquez said ‘I like the bike’... for me it was a relief!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
4h ago
Kimi Raikkonen’s old F1 number is being brought out of retirement
Kimi Raikkonen
Kimi Raikkonen
F1
News
4h ago
Charles Leclerc's ‘the only one who respects’ Ferrari’s agreement swipe
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc