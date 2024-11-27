Final 2025 MotoGP test schedule revealed

Three in-season tests pencilled in for 2025 season

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose

The 2025 MotoGP season will feature three in-season tests along with the two planned pre-season outings and the traditional post-season day of running.

The testing calendar for the 2025 season got under way on Tuesday following the Solidarity Grand Prix at Barcelona.

Running will resume on 5-7 February next year in Malaysia, with a three-day shakedown taking place at Sepang for test riders and rookies from 31 January - 2 February.

The final pre-season test will take place on 12-13 February at Buriram ahead of the 2025 season beginning with the Thai GP on 28 February.

Dorna Sports has now announced that three days of in-season testing will take place in 2025.

The first is on 28 April directly after the Spanish GP at Jerez, followed by a day of action on Monday 9 June after the Aragon GP.

The final in-season test will take place on 15 September after the San Marino GP, which has typically been the first opportunity for manufacturers to put their prototypes for the following year on track.

The last test of the year will take place on the Tuesday after the Valencia GP finale, which also marks the first test of 2026.

The in-season test dates will be the only opportunity for Ducati’s Michele Pirro to ride with the current grid, unless he is called up for any replacement rides, as the Italian manufacturer will not be able to field any wildcards due to its concession rank.

Pre-season ‘private’ testing for the Moto3 class runs from 10-11 February, with Moto2 following on 12-13 February at Portimao.

The official pre-season test for both classes will run from 18-20 February at Jerez.

In-season dates for Moto2 will be 13 May at Le Mans and 21 July at Brno, while Moto3 will run on 12 May in France and 22 July in Czechia. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Honda factory riders wrap up 2024 with Jerez private test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
2024 MotoGP underdog sets bullish target of reaching Marquez/Bagnaia level
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez reveals psychological renaissance of 2024 MotoGP season
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton could face “mixed emotions” if he leaves Mercedes with another victory
Lewis HAMILTON
Lewis HAMILTON
WSBK
News
3h ago
Marco Melandri gives verdict on what makes Toprak Razgatlioglu “special”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Melandri, 2019 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Melandri, 2019 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Ferrari deny failed F1 mid-season upgrade will cost them title in 2024
Ferrari
Ferrari
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Final 2025 MotoGP test schedule revealed
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Aprilia boss warns ‘don’t underestimate’ one MotoGP rookie’s development value
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Helmut Marko questions “great harmony” between Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton in 2025
Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
Jenson Button expects to see ‘a different Lando Norris’ after Max Verstappen fight
Lando Norris
Lando Norris