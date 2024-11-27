Final 2025 MotoGP test schedule revealed

The 2025 MotoGP season will feature three in-season tests along with the two planned pre-season outings and the traditional post-season day of running.

The testing calendar for the 2025 season got under way on Tuesday following the Solidarity Grand Prix at Barcelona.

Running will resume on 5-7 February next year in Malaysia, with a three-day shakedown taking place at Sepang for test riders and rookies from 31 January - 2 February.

The final pre-season test will take place on 12-13 February at Buriram ahead of the 2025 season beginning with the Thai GP on 28 February.

Dorna Sports has now announced that three days of in-season testing will take place in 2025.

The first is on 28 April directly after the Spanish GP at Jerez, followed by a day of action on Monday 9 June after the Aragon GP.

The final in-season test will take place on 15 September after the San Marino GP, which has typically been the first opportunity for manufacturers to put their prototypes for the following year on track.

The last test of the year will take place on the Tuesday after the Valencia GP finale, which also marks the first test of 2026.

The in-season test dates will be the only opportunity for Ducati’s Michele Pirro to ride with the current grid, unless he is called up for any replacement rides, as the Italian manufacturer will not be able to field any wildcards due to its concession rank.

Pre-season ‘private’ testing for the Moto3 class runs from 10-11 February, with Moto2 following on 12-13 February at Portimao.

The official pre-season test for both classes will run from 18-20 February at Jerez.

In-season dates for Moto2 will be 13 May at Le Mans and 21 July at Brno, while Moto3 will run on 12 May in France and 22 July in Czechia.