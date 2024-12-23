New Aprilia tech boss explains KTM split: “There was no longer great compatibility”

Fabiano Sterlacchini joins Aprilia as technical director

Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s new technical director Fabiano Strelacchini says it was a “mutually agreed” decision for him to leave his MotoGP role at KTM after “there was no longer a great compatibility”.

Sterlacchini was a veteran of Ducati when he left to join the KTM project in June of 2021.

However, by the summer of this year Sterlacchini had left his post at the Austrian brand and was announced during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend as Aprilia’s new technical director.

He steps in to replace Romano Albesiano, who is headed for Honda having helped steer Aprilia from the back of the grid on its comeback in 2015 to being race winners for the first time in MotoGP.

Speaking to TG Regione Marche, Sterlacchini said of his decision to leave KTM: “The logistical aspect somewhat conditioned the choice, but I also knew that when I started.

“So there were also reasons; from the moment there was no longer a great compatibility, it was a decision by mutual agreement.”

Sterlacchini began his role with Aprilia at the end of the season and is part of widespread change within the Italian manufacturer, which includes a refreshed rider line-up.

Aprilia welcomes 2024 world champion Jorge Martin to its factory team alongside Marco Bezzecchi, while rookie Ai Ogura steps up to race for Trackhouse.

After the first test of the new team in Barcelona last month, Sterlacchini noted: “It’s going pretty well.

“The initial approach of both riders, both Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, was pretty positive.

“They showed some very good characteristics of the bike.

“Obviously there will be some aspects to work on, but dealing with these two riders will give us the yardstick of where we are and the aspects where we need to work.

“They both come from a very fast bike and Jorge in particular is the reigning world champion.”

Aprilia was the only manufacturer other than Ducati to win a grand prix in 2024, courtesy of Maverick Vinales in America.

But a dip in form for the RS-GP in the second half of the season saw Aprilia slip to third in the manufacturers’ standings behind KTM.

Its highest placed rider in the championship was Vinales - who moves to KTM for 2025 - in seventh. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
11m ago
Why the Spanish GP should be hailed as MotoGP’s best race of 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
New Aprilia tech boss explains KTM split: “There was no longer great compatibility”
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
5h ago
Former Moto3 race winner heads for British Superbikes in 2025
John McPhee, Max Racing Team, 2022 Malaysian Moto3
John McPhee, Max Racing Team, 2022 Malaysian Moto3
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Jorge Martin credits three MotoGP riders who “made me better” in 2024 title chase
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton needs ‘fresh start’ at Ferrari with Bono staying at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton with engineer Peter Bonnington.
Lewis Hamilton with engineer Peter Bonnington.

More News

F1
News
9h ago
Aston Martin rivals “will live to regret” missing out on Adrian Newey
Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll
MotoGP
News
23h ago
Why Gigi Dall’Igna gives Ducati MotoGP riders “a lot of confidence”
Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse, MotoGP 2024
Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
22/12/24
Trevathan: Other KTM MotoGP riders couldn’t do what Acosta does on his bike
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
22/12/24
Alex Rins reveals intriguing Yamaha V4 MotoGP detail
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
22/12/24
Lewis Hamilton hit with worrying warning about Michael Schumacher’s final F1 races
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher