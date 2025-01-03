MotoGP moment pinpointed where KTM “ lost the chance to stay close to the top”

After a positive start to the 2024 MotoGP season, KTM ultimately went another year without a premier class victory.

Francesco Guidotti, Pit Beirer, 2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, Red Bull KTM pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Guidotti, Pit Beirer, 2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, Red Bull…
© Gold & Goose

KTM’s 2024 MotoGP season started positively, but ended with the Austrian brand entirely winless.

KTM’s win drought continues to extend back to Miguel Oliveira’s 2022 Thai Grand Prix triumph over two years ago (or back to Jerez 2023 if you consider Sprints).

This is despite the Austrian manufacturer beginning the season in positive fashion, with both Brad Binder and 2024 MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta on the podium in the opening races of the season.

“We started very well, with some podiums with some different riders and the expectation was really high,” Red Bull KTM’s departed team principal Francesco Guidotti told MotoGP.com.

“From mid-season on, we struggled a little bit, some directions that maybe weren’t the best ones for us; the main contenders made a little improvement but made the gap even bigger.

“We had a moment in mid-season a little bit strange, so I think it’s where we lost the chance to stay close to the top.”

Despite KTM’s struggles in 2024, which ultimately cost him his job, Guidotti had no complaints about the conduct of the Austrian brand’s riders.

“I think the riders’ behaviour was the right one, they never gave up, we also as technicians and management never gave up, but realistically we were not in the fight ‘mood’. So, we had to rewind the movie and start again.

“In the very last part of the season, we could see KTM on top constantly — some crashes, some incidents, but overall not too bad.

“‘Not too bad’ is not what we want, but it’s what we have at the moment. We missed too many options, too many chances in the beginning of this year, and then you miss the game, you lose the game.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

