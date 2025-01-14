Valentino Rossi confirms 2025 racing programme

MotoGP legend will race in LMGT3 class of WEC having been previously unsure about 2025 plans

Valentino Rossi, WEC 2024
Valentino Rossi, WEC 2024
© XPB Images

The WRT BMW team has announced that MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will compete in the LMGT3 class of the World Endurance Championship again in 2025.

Rossi made his debut in the WEC last year, having begun a post-MotoGP career in GT racing in 2022 in the GT World Challenge Europe.

The veteran Italian, driving car #46 in the series, scored two podiums - a second at Imola and a third at Fuji, while scoring top fives in Qatar and Brazil.

The car didn’t make it to the finish of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Rossi had previously stated that he wasn’t sure about his plans for 2025 as he wanted to scale back his racing activities now he has become a father for the second time.

WRT has now confirmed he will continue in WEC, partnering up once again with Ahmad Al Harthy, while double Nurburgring 24 Hours winner Kelvin van der Linde joins the line-up.

“Very happy to continue my experience in the FIA WEC, as last year was a strong debut season,” Rossi said.

“We had some good races including two podiums and we want to try to be stronger and faster.

“We will work hard together with BMW to improve our performance and be more competitive in every race.

“Le Mans is of course the most important one, we were unlucky last year, but we will fight for the podium in 2025.”

Van der Linde praised Rossi as an “all-rounded” GT driver and is confident in the prospect of the #46 crew.

“I am really excited to join the #46 crew, with Vale and Ahmad, two drivers I have been watching closely in the FIA WEC last year,” he said.

“Vale has become an all-rounded GT driver, I have already worked with him in the past, I know his commitment and his data-focused way of working.

“Ahmad is one of the best Bronze drivers in the field, and we can be proud to have him on board.

“The three of us can make a very good team.

“All of us have the experience of a first LMGT3 season in WEC, we can put that experience together and go for some big results, including at Le Mans, which is the one we are all looking to be successful at. I am really excited and can’t wait to start.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

