Valentino Rossi gives Pecco Bagnaia three tips to combat Marc Marquez

Valentino Rossi has urged Francesco Bagnaia not to “fall into traps” when battling with new Ducati MotoGP team-mate Marc Marquez in 2025.

Marquez steps into the factory Ducati team alongside double world champion Bagnaia this year after rejecting a works bike at the Pramac squad.

Bagnaia and Marquez had several flashpoints on track last year, most notably their collision at the Portuguese Grand Prix - which led to a tense exchange outside of the stewards’ office.

Rossi has a long-standing personal feud with Marquez dating back to 2015, with the former believing his championship challenge was deliberately sabotaged by his younger rival.

It’s a belief Rossi still holds to this day, dragging this back into the spotlight last year during an appearance on former Moto3 racer Andrea Migno’s podcast.

In a new interview with Corriere della Serra, Rossi was asked what three tips he could give his protege to prepare for a head-to-head with Marquez in 2025.

“There are days when you have to win and days when you have to bring home points,” he said.

“He never did [last year], otherwise he would have won the third world title as well.

“Don't fall into traps, mind games, don't let yourself be conditioned by your team-mate.

"In duels, have fun and try the impossible.”

Bagnaia missed out on a third title by 10 points last season to Pramac Ducati rival Jorge Martin, with his championship challenge hurt by eight non-scores across the campaign.

Rossi’s MotoGP career featured a number of high-profile rivalries, with the likes of Sete Gibernau, Max Biaggi and Jorge Lorenzo.

On these rivalries, Rossi said: “Racing against them involves a very strong sporting hatred.

“But when you stop, respect remains for those who shared emotions and tensions with you.

“With [Casey] Stoner, the same. When I see Gibernau or Lorenzo again, I feel pleasure; opponents who never went beyond a certain limit of aggression.”

Over the winter, Rossi invited Stoner to his VR46 Ranch in Tavullia for a day of riding.

The nine-time grand prix title winner will embark on his second full campaign in the World Endurance Championship with WRT BMW in the LMGT3 class this year.

Prior to this, though, Rossi kicked off his car racing season with a drive to second in the Bathurst 12 Hour last weekend.