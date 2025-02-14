Alex Rins identifies biggest Yamaha improvement

Alex Rins summarises Yamaha development

Alex Rins, Buriram MotoGP Test
Alex Rins, Buriram MotoGP Test

Monster Yamaha’s Alex Rins insisted that his 17th place on the combined Buriram MotoGP test timesheets didn’t tell the full story.

The Spaniard admitted he couldn’t get the most from his M1 during time attacks, leaving him 1.2s from the top and 0.5s from team-mate Fabio Quartararo, but was much more comfortable in terms of race pace.

In particular, Rins believes the latest upgrades have helped with braking, which has also benefitted corner exit.

“These days in Sepang and Buriram went in a good way,” he said. “We tested many, many items. Most of them we are using right now so I can say that I improved my base bike.

“I'm able to ride more comfortably, and make less mistakes than last year. So I'm  happy. I feel quite ready to start the season.

“For sure we need to keep working on the fast lap. Still I'm a little bit far in this sense. I couldn't go below the ‘30s. So let's see if in GP weekend we can find something because in terms of pace, we are on a good way.”

Rins explained: “For me, the biggest improvement on the bike is in the braking area. I feel more comfortable. I can stop the bike in a better way. Still, as I said, in time attack mode it's a little bit difficult to put the bike in [to the corners].

“But in respect to last year when I was really struggling in the straight braking area, with rear lift, we improved this.”

Better control on the way into the corner also means a better exit.

“In terms of acceleration, by improving the braking area, I'm able to stop better the bike. So then I'm on a better line and I can pick up the bike better [on the exit].”

However, he’d still like to see more top speed: “Still it's difficult to overtake people on the straight, on the slipstream.”

While the European MotoGP manufacturers have to freeze engine design for the next two years, ahead of the 850cc era, Yamaha and Honda are free to develop their engines due to their D concession ranking.

The season-opening Thai MotoGP starts at Buriram on Friday, February 28.

Quotes provided by Derry Munikartono in Buriram.

