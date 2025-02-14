Maverick Vinales explains KTM breakthrough on last day of MotoGP test

Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales says his step in performance on the last day of the Buriram MotoGP test was a result of ‘strengthening the braking’ of the RC16.

KTM has had a largely low-event pre-season, though factory team rider Pedro Acosta did end the Buriram test fourth overall.

Tech3 duo Vinales and Enea Bastianini appeared to be finding adapting to the KTM harder over the winter, with the latter noting on Thursday in Thailand that his riding style - developed on a Ducati - simply doesn’t work on the RC16.

Vinales was more diplomatic about the adaptation process, noting that it will come eventually but the riders need to keep working at it.

On the final day of testing, he made a late improvement to ninth on the combined order and was just under six tenths from Acosta’s best lap.

Explaining where that step came from, he said: “Basically, today I was able to strengthen a little bit more the stopping area of the bike.

“And that’s why I made this step. So, I need to really understand the brakes and how this bike is working, because somehow I think then the exit is quite nice, I have grip.

“But on the entry, which is the strongest point of the bike, still I’m not able to be at the maximum. But I’m coming.

“Today I already felt comfortable with the bike, but to got to the next point I need more understanding and learning a little bit extra.

“In terms of rhythm, today I felt quite competitive. In terms of one lap I still feel I miss here, I miss there.

“So, I’m not perfect when you do a full flying lap. But it’s not bad - I’m much closer than I am in Sepang, so that’s good.”

Vinales says the advice he has been getting from test rider Mika Kallio, as well as new team boss Aki Ajo, is something he needs so he is “reminded of the tricks” required to get the best out of the KTM.

“I need to understand the bike and the way to ride the bike,” he added.

“So, it’s very important for Mika [Kallio], all the KTM staff, and also Aki [Ajo], to keep reminding me the tricks of the bike to integrate my riding style.

“It will take time. It’s not a matter of believing or confidence or if the bike is fast or not.

“It’s a matter that I need to take out the maximum and I’ll be there. But it takes time.

“For sure I want to know everything already from the bike, but maybe I will need three more days, full test, to keep understanding.”

Quotes provided by Crash Indonesian Editor Derry Munikartono