A MotoGP rival is suspicious of Marc Marquez’s pace at Buriram

Jack Miller says Ducati “haven’t shown us everything yet” in MotoGP pre-season testing which is “scary” given how strong they look ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Ducati dominated the 2024 season, winning 19 of 20 grands prix on its way to a clean sweep of titles.

It looks to build on that by fielding its strongest factory line-up ever in Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, with the latter turning heads at the final pre-season test in Thailand.

Topping the two-day test outright, Marquez also completed a race simulation at an average pace underneath the existing race lap record and was well clear of the field.

Asked how the pecking order is shaping up in 2025, Pramac Yamaha rider Miller says Ducati - despite fielding a 2024 engine and starting the year on a 2024 chassis and aero kit - hasn’t shown its full potential yet.

“I think the red team’s going to be hard to beat at this point,” he said on MotoGP’s After the Flag.

“I think obviously with Marc and Pecco, two extremely - I guess you could say - strong championship contenders.

“Both of them have won many championships and look really strong on the bike.

“I don’t know what the situation is going on there in their camp, but they haven’t shown us everything yet I don’t think and it’s scary because they’re already so quick.”

Jack Miller 'comfortable' on his Yamaha

Miller has looked solid on the Yamaha so far this winter and feels he has “a fantastic bike” for a race situation heading into the opening round of the year in Thailand.

“Really satisfied, honestly,” he added.

“I feel comfortable, bike’s working well. I feel like we’ve tried it in many different configurations and found what is working for us.

“The adaptation to a different track was pretty quick and I feel pretty comfortable going into racing.

“Obviously we’ve got still some areas to work on to be challenging the guys at the front. But anyway, we’re on the way.

“I’m optimistic, let’s say that. I think we can do a good job. We’ll wait and see.

“I think for racing we have a fantastic bike. In my sprint run I was pretty happy with my pace.

“The bike seems to be working well in the [hot] temperature. I think the team has done a fantastic job getting used to the Yamaha.

“Obviously it’s a big change for them, but we’ll seen. I’m keen to come back here and get going.”