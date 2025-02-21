New KTM MotoGP boss “mix of toughness and father figure” for Pedro Acosta

KTM MotoGP team manager Aki Ajo is the “ideal mix of toughness and father figure” for Pedro Acosta, according to brand motorsport boss Pit Beirer.

Acosta has been the talk of the grand prix paddock since he made his debut in Moto3 in 2021, with the young Spaniard going on to win the title in the class on his first attempt.

He followed it up with the Moto2 crown in 2023 before making the jump to MotoGP with the Tech3 squad last year, in which he scored nine total podiums on his way to sixth in the standings.

Veteran junior category boss Ajo replaces Francesco Guidotti as team manager at the factory KTM squad in 2025, with Acosta racing for the Finn in Moto3 and Moto2.

KTM boss feted for helping Pedro Acosta

Speaking with Italian outlet GPOne, Beirer says Ajo is a “prime example of how to lead riders” and believes this will ultimately help Acosta in 2025.

“I am 100% convinced that Aki will have a positive influence on Pedro,” Beirer said.

“Aki is a prime example of how to lead riders without giving them too much freedom and simply seeing what results come out of it.

“He has the ideal mix of toughness and father figure. Aki not only became world champion with Pedro, but also with Brad Binder in Moto3 in 2016.

“So, the riders and team managers don’t have to get to know each other and everyone around them knows each other too.

“We are convinced that Aki will do an excellent job as factory team manager.”

As well as winning titles with Acosta and Binder, Ajo Motorsport has been instrumental in championship success for other major names like Marc Marquez and Johann Zarco.

Ahead of winter testing, Binder felt Ajo’s arrival to the factory KTM squad would be a good thing because he has a “no bullshit policy”.

Acosta ended pre-season testing in Thailand fourth fastest overall and looks capable of putting KTM in the mix in the opening round of the championship next weekend.

The KTM brand also faces a crucial vote on its survival next Tuesday in the Austrian courts, as its debt repayment plan gets set for final approval from creditors.

KTM’s debts are reported at over €2 billion, with its restructuring plan set to repay 30% of of its liabilities to creditors by the end of May 2025.

It needs around €600 million to do this, though numerous investors have pledged to proved up to €900 million.

Not all creditors are happy with the 30% figure being offered, however, though KTM’s administrator says paying any more isn’t feasible.

Should the vote go against KTM, the company faces bankruptcy.