Watch onboard footage as Marc Marquez takes Ducati birthday present for a spin

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has revealed footage from a track day aboard Ducati’s new Panigale V2S, which was gifted to him for his birthday by the brand.

Marquez has been a Ducati rider since moving to Gresini Racing last season, though was contracted directly to the team.

For 2025, he is an official works Ducati rider having penned a two-year deal to be part of its factory structure alongside double MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Prior to pre-season testing, Marquez spent a lot of time training on sport bikes at the Aspar circuit in Spain.

Previously riding a 2024-spec Panigale V2, Marquez was asked to give the 2025 spec model a run during one of his training days earlier this year.

According to Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, Marquez matched his best lap on a track-spec V2 on the base model of the 2025 update.

Enthused by the new model, Marquez said he wanted one of his own.

On 17 February, Marquez’s 32nd birthday, Ducati posted on social media that “we heard you. Happy birthday Marc. Our gift is on its way”.

Ducati gifted him his own 2025 V2S.

On Friday, he posted to his Instagram feed some onboard footage of him on the new bike at the Aspar circuit riding with his brother Alex Marquez.

Marc Marquez 2025 MotoGP hopes are high

Marc Marquez ended pre-season testing in Thailand fastest of all and sent a letter of intent to his rivals with an impressive race simulation on the final day.

He goes into the 2025 season as overwhelming favourite for the world championship, with Marquez looking to end a title drought dating back to 2019 when he was at Honda.

Should he prove successful, he will become Ducati’s fourth different MotoGP world champion after Casey Stoner, Bagnaia and 2024 title winner Jorge Martin.

Marquez would also become the first rider to win the world championship for multiple manufacturers since Stoner’s 2011 title with Honda following his 2007 crown with Ducati.

The 2025 MotoGP season begins with the Thai Grand Prix on 28 February - 2 March.