Watch onboard footage as Marc Marquez takes Ducati birthday present for a spin

Ducati gifted Marc Marquez a Panigal V2S for his birthday

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has revealed footage from a track day aboard Ducati’s new Panigale V2S, which was gifted to him for his birthday by the brand.

Marquez has been a Ducati rider since moving to Gresini Racing last season, though was contracted directly to the team.

For 2025, he is an official works Ducati rider having penned a two-year deal to be part of its factory structure alongside double MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Prior to pre-season testing, Marquez spent a lot of time training on sport bikes at the Aspar circuit in Spain.

Previously riding a 2024-spec Panigale V2, Marquez was asked to give the 2025 spec model a run during one of his training days earlier this year.

According to Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, Marquez matched his best lap on a track-spec V2 on the base model of the 2025 update.

Enthused by the new model, Marquez said he wanted one of his own.

On 17 February, Marquez’s 32nd birthday, Ducati posted on social media that “we heard you. Happy birthday Marc. Our gift is on its way”.

Ducati gifted him his own 2025 V2S.

On Friday, he posted to his Instagram feed some onboard footage of him on the new bike at the Aspar circuit riding with his brother Alex Marquez.

Marc Marquez 2025 MotoGP hopes are high

Marc Marquez ended pre-season testing in Thailand fastest of all and sent a letter of intent to his rivals with an impressive race simulation on the final day.

He goes into the 2025 season as overwhelming favourite for the world championship, with Marquez looking to end a title drought dating back to 2019 when he was at Honda.

Should he prove successful, he will become Ducati’s fourth different MotoGP world champion after Casey Stoner, Bagnaia and 2024 title winner Jorge Martin.

Marquez would also become the first rider to win the world championship for multiple manufacturers since Stoner’s 2011 title with Honda following his 2007 crown with Ducati.

The 2025 MotoGP season begins with the Thai Grand Prix on 28 February - 2 March.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
32m ago
Watch onboard footage as Marc Marquez takes Ducati birthday present for a spin
Marc Marquez
F1 News
1h ago
Cadillac drop massive clue about F1 driver targets
Cadillac
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell details Lewis Hamilton ‘total bombshell’ moment
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell spent three years as teammates
F1 News
1h ago
One F1 driver failed a driving test after failing to stop at a ‘stop’ sign
Oliver Bearman
F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull’s big remaining question about F1 flexi-wing controversy
Red Bull and McLaren battled hard in the second half of 2024

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta makes light-hearted Marc Marquez jab on Spanish TV
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
WSBK News
3h ago
Sam Lowes: Hot Australian WorldSBK weather is “good condition” for Ducati
Sam Lowes, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Ferrari boss teases "crucial" early upgrades to Lewis Hamilton's F1 2025 car
Charles Leclerc driving the SF-25
F1 News
4h ago
The “big difference” Jerome D’Ambrosio has noticed at Ferrari since leaving Mercedes
Jerome D'Ambrosio
MotoGP News
4h ago
MotoGP testing brings major Honda first for Joan Mir
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test