Gresini gains title sponsor for 2025 MotoGP season

Gresini Racing has announced a new title sponsor for the upcoming MotoGP season.

Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Gresini Racing has announced BK8 News as its new title sponsor in the MotoGP World Championship for the upcoming 2025 season.

Gresini’s deal with BK8 News – an Asian sports news platform – is for two years and will cover the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with the Gresini Racing team being rebranded as BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP.

While BK8 News is a sports news platform, it is derived from BK8: a sports betting platform which has a history of sponsorship in European-centric sports such as football. BK8 has previously had sponsorship deals with Aston Villa and Norwich City. The midlands club cancelled its deal that was originally set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 Premier League season in favour of a new deal with another betting company: Betano.

On the other hand, Norwich ultimately cancelled its deal in 2021 after the club faced backlash over sexualised marketing material used on social media by the Asian company.

 

“I am thrilled to announce the signing of a title sponsorship agreement for the Gresini Racing MotoGP Team,” said Carlo Merlini, commercial and marketing director at Gresini Racing, which will field Spaniards Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer in the 2025 MotoGP season.

“Adrenaline, speed, and excitement make MotoGP an incredibly powerful marketing platform, offering brands unparalleled global visibility, and Gresini Racing stands among the best organisations in the sport.

“It’s no surprise that a major brand like BK8 News has chosen the exceptional Gresini – MotoGP combination as its flagship project to achieve its goals.

“I want to extend my gratitude to everyone at BK8 NEWS for their dedication and commitment over the past few weeks in making this project a reality.

“I truly can’t wait to hit the track in our new colours and kick off the BK8 Gresini MotoGP Team in the best way possible.”

Michael Gatt, BK8 News managing director, added: “We’re excited to team up with Gresini Racing, marking a significant milestone in our strategic growth. This collaboration reflects our commitment to performance, precision, and excellence.

“By teaming up with a team that pushes the boundaries of motorsport, we’re establishing our presence in one of the world’s most iconic motorsport events.

“Together, we’ll fuel Gresini Racing’s success, bringing fans closer to the action with exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes access.”

