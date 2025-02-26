Michelin eager to be 850cc MotoGP tyre supplier, aware of ‘interest’

MotoGP will have revised technical regulations for 2027, headlined by a new 850cc engine capacity, but tyre supplier remains undecided.

Michelin, which took over from Bridgestone in 2016, has made clear it wants to continue in the exclusive role and talks are ongoing.

However, an extension has yet to be signed and Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s Two-Wheel Motorsport Manager, acknowledged there has also been ‘interest’ from a rival manufacturer.

“Yes, we would like to continue,” Taramasso said. “We are talking with Dorna. For the moment, the discussion is open.

“I know that somebody - I don't know if it's a manufacturer from Italy or from Japan… but there is interest.”

Pirelli, which took over as tyre supplier for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes from Dunlop last season, has long been rumoured to have premier-class ambitions.

Looking to the 2025 season, which starts at Buriram this weekend, ‘stability’ is the key phrase for Taramasso.

“The 2025 tyre range is the same as 2024. We’ve only made some very small changes for some races. Tuning. We changed the hard front in several places. But the base is the same.

"Because, last year we changed the compounds. So this year we said to keep stability.”

Each rider will again have 15 front tyres per event (5 of each compound, Soft, Medium, Hard) and 12 rear tyres (7 of the softer compound, 5 of the harder one) to chose from.

Piero Taramasso, Michelin

Michelin takes ‘digital approach’ for Brno, Balaton Park

The record 22-event calendar features the return of Argentina after a one-year hiatus as well as Brno (absent since 2020) and the planned debut of Balaton Park in Hungary.

“For the new circuits on the calendar, Brno and Balaton, we took a digital approach using simulators,” Taramasso explained.

“Since we don’t have the opportunity to test on-site, and the asphalt at Brno is due for resurfacing, we relied on simulation to determine the ideal tyre profiles for these races.

“This is a delicate process, and we will work closely with our partners to ensure the best tyre selection.”

2025 will also be the third year of the revised MotoGP weekend schedule, featuring a Saturday Sprint alongside the Sunday Grand Prix.

“After two seasons with this format, we clearly see how successful it has been and how much interest it has generated,” Taramasso said.

“Dorna Sports, the championship organiser, wanted more excitement, and we got it - thanks to the riders’ determination and the performance of the bikes, which is also made possible by the consistency of our tires.

“The Tissot Sprint format on Saturdays pushes riders to go all-out, often matching qualifying lap times. This creates thrilling action that excites both fans and teams alike.

“However, while Sprint Races are an important part of the championship, they also require a degree of caution from the riders, who must preserve their condition for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

“For us, these two race formats showcase the versatility and durability of our tyres. They perform exceptionally well under full attack in the Sprint Race, and they also deliver endurance and consistency over the longer Grand Prix race. This is a true demonstration of our technological expertise.”