Enea Bastianini: Feeling with KTM "1 out of 10"

Enea Bastianini’s struggles with the KTM RC16 have continued in practice at the MotoGP Thai Grand Prix.

Enea Bastianini, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Enea Bastianini, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold and Goose

The 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix will be Enea Bastianini’s first race as a KTM rider, but the Italian is continuing to struggle to adapt to the Austrian manufacturer's prototype.

The Tech3 rider's current situation was perhaps best illustrated by his own comment that his feeling with the KTM RC16 is currently a one out of 10.

“We need to improve, we need to work, because at the moment the feeling is a one [on a scale from one to 10],” he said.

“I need to improve and to stay focused with all the guys on the team because it’s important to remain concentrated for my future.”

Bastianini said his Friday was a continuation of the experience he had during preseason testing, when he described his approach to riding as being incorrect for the KTM.

“It’s been hard also today, like the test,” Bastianini said after his first practice day as a Tech3 KTM rider.

“I committed many mistakes during my laps, and at the end with that problem you can’t push when you put the new tyre, you try to fight but at the end it’s difficult.”

Expanding on the mistakes, Bastianini said: “Braking, it’s very difficult in braking to close the corner, especially in turn three and turn four, and also the last corner.

“In 22 laps I’ve closed the corner just once, and when it’s like this it’s critical, but we can do a big step for the future – this is positive. We need to do it.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

