Francesco Bagnaia rages at MotoGP race direction after incorrect lap cancellation

Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia says race direction admitted its mistake

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Francesco Bagnaia was left fuming at MotoGP race direction after it admitted to incorrectly cancelling a lap time in Thai Grand Prix practice that dumped him out of Q2.

The factory Ducati rider had just moved up to seventh with a 1m29.492s in the closing stages of Friday afternoon’s second practice when the lap was cancelled.

This was ostensibly due to being set through a yellow flag zone when Marco Bezzecchi crashed at Turn 3 with just over three minutes to go.

However, Bagnaia was well clear of this zone on circuit when the crash happened and completed the lap legally, which would have been enough to secure him ninth.

His final lap was then ruined by a slowing Franco Morbidelli at Turn 5, who has been given a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

Bagnaia says race direction admitted it incorrectly cancelled his lap, but said it could do nothing to reinstate it.

Pecco Bagnaia fuming after Thai MotoGP practice

“I’m more angry at race direction than for what happened with Franky because they did a very huge mistake,” he began.

“They put yellow flags from corner eight to corner three by mistake. Nobody crashed there.

“They admitted to me that ‘you are right, we did a mistake but we can’t give you the lap back because it’s like this’.

“For me, it’s not correct. For all the other riders it’s not correct because we were speaking about it in the safety commission.

“But it’s not the first time we do not agree with them, but this is it.

“I lost the first opportunity because maybe we started a bit too late the time attack session.

“We started when there were remaining 12 minutes, so I had just one attempt with the first tyre and with the second one I lost by their mistake.

“Then the second one there was a crash but no yellow flags, so imagine the chaos we had in the last minutes.

“Then in the last lap, it wasn’t just Franky; in that moment there were three riders going slower than him on the line.

“A unfortunate last 15 minutes of the session, but we have to take the positives and the positives are that we’re strong.

“So, this keeps me calm but clearly we know how difficult it is to move from Q1 to Q2.”

Read more: MotoGP race direction issues apology, explanation for yellow flag error

Pecco Bagnaia defends Simon Crafar

Bagnaia added that race direction argued from the point of view that if it reinstated his lap, it would then face more scrutiny from riders every time they had a time deleted.

“These kinds of things are more from race direction than the stewards,” he said, defending new FIM steward Simon Crafar.

“Simon Crafar was a rider and clearly understood the situation. And I think if it was up to him, he would give me back the lap time because normality is like this.

“But race direction today was more on the other sider. They said ‘ok, if we give you back the lap time then we will have much more arguing with all the other riders when we cancel the lap times’.

“I said, ‘ok, but if a rider has crashed I accept it’.

“In Barcelona I lost a pole position for this because I didn’t see the yellow flags, I did my lap time, it was pole position but it was cancelled for a yellow and I accepted it. But today, no.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
22m ago
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia still on top despite off-script Thailand practice
Marc Marquez
F1 Results
23m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 (Friday) Results
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
24m ago
MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series snags another MotoGP star
Bradley Smith, 2025 Harley-Davidson Dynojet Factory Race Team. Credit: Harley-Davidson.
F1 News
36m ago
Carlos Sainz “still a bit lost” in unlocking Williams’ full potential ahead of first race
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 KTM RC16 less “natural” for Pedro Acosta than 2024 bike
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller issues “you will see” Yamaha prediction for Thai MotoGP
Jack Miller
MotoGP News
1h ago
MotoGP race direction issues apology, explanation for yellow flag error
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Joan Mir: “This result means a lot, light at the end of the tunnel”
Joan Mir, 2024 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
F1's strangest pre-season test? Bus on track halts running
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia rages at MotoGP race direction after incorrect lap cancellation
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP