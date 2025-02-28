MotoGP race direction issues apology, explanation for yellow flag error

Race director apologises to Francesco Bagnaia for incorrect lap cancellation

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP race director Mike Webb has issued an apology and explanation after Francesco Bagnaia has his best Thai Grand Prix practice lap incorrectly cancelled on Friday.

Bagnaia posted a 1m29.492s lap with around three minutes remaining in Friday afternoon’s Practice, which put him seventh at the time and would have kept him inside the top 10 Q2 places.

But this lap was cancelled, ostensibly due to being set under yellow flag conditions for Marco Bezzecchi’s crash at Turn 3 at around the same time.

However, Bagnaia was well clear of the incident and was not in a sector that should have been affected by a yellow flag at the time.

Bagnaia was forced into a last-ditch attempt to get into Q2 with his final lap, which he then had to abort for encountering a slowing Franco Morbidelli on the racing line at Turn 5.

Race direction admit Thai MotoGP error

When he spoke to the media, Bagnaia said race direction admitted its mistake, with its director Webb now issuing his own statement.

“Race Direction determined that the yellow flag was incorrectly displayed on the lap Bagnaia has had cancelled. This was due to human error,” he said.

“We are very unhappy with this unfortunate situation and effect it has had on Pecco’s weekend.

“When a rider passes a yellow flag, their lap is automatically cancelled. This affected various riders today, but unfortunately it was Bagnaia’s fastest lap of the session.

“Laps are cancelled due to passing a yellow flag, not necessarily because a rider passes through a sector with a crash.

“We cannot reverse any cancellation of a lap for any rider who has seen a yellow flag. But we can - and do - apologise to Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team for the human error.”

Bagnaia noted that race direction argued it couldn’t reinstate his lap as it would leave the door open for other riders to questions every cancelled time.

This cancelled lap dropped Bagnaia out of the top 10, with his aborted final effort leaving him 13th overall and facing Q1 on Saturday morning.

Morbidelli was hit with a three-place grid penalty for getting in Bagnaia’s way at the end of the session, while LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra was copped for something similar.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
22m ago
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia still on top despite off-script Thailand practice
Marc Marquez
F1 Results
22m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 (Friday) Results
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
24m ago
MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series snags another MotoGP star
Bradley Smith, 2025 Harley-Davidson Dynojet Factory Race Team. Credit: Harley-Davidson.
F1 News
36m ago
Carlos Sainz “still a bit lost” in unlocking Williams’ full potential ahead of first race
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 KTM RC16 less “natural” for Pedro Acosta than 2024 bike
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller issues “you will see” Yamaha prediction for Thai MotoGP
Jack Miller
MotoGP News
1h ago
MotoGP race direction issues apology, explanation for yellow flag error
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Joan Mir: “This result means a lot, light at the end of the tunnel”
Joan Mir, 2024 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
F1's strangest pre-season test? Bus on track halts running
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia rages at MotoGP race direction after incorrect lap cancellation
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP