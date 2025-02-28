MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series snags another MotoGP star

Former MotoGP rider Bradley Smith has announced his return to racing in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series with the factory Harley-Davidson team.

Three-time 125cc Grand Prix winner Smith will make his race debut for Harley-Davidson in the King of the Baggers series when the 2025 season begins at Daytona.

“It's great to be welcomed into the Factory Harley-Davidson Race Team,” said Smith.

“I am very excited to be racing in the US and joining King of the Baggers. The class has gone from strength to strength over the last four years and Harley-Davidson and its factory riders have done a tremendous job since the project began in creating a great motorcycle.

“I hope my knowledge and experience from around the world will help to bring the bike back to Victory Lane in 2025/2026.”

While Smith is the star rider from an international perspective, it will be 2021 KOTB Champion and 18-time race winner Kyle Wyman leading the factory Harley-Davidson team in 2025.

“Riding for the H-D Factory Team has been a dream, and I’m so happy to continue on with them in my fifth season,” said Wyman.

“Each year the series continues to grow, and we keep working hard as a team to get the best results possible. I look forward to the opportunity to chase the #1 plate once again and bring it home to Milwaukee.”

Smith and Wyman will be joined on the factory Harley-Davidson team by former British Supersport rider James Rispoli, who finished sixth in the 2024 KOTB series, and scored four podiums.

Rispoli’s KOTB role in 2025 will be as a test rider, and will only contest “select rounds” during the season, which will include the opening round at Daytona, and the Road America round on 2–4 May. He will also race full-time for Harley, on the KWR team run by the aforementioned Wyman, in the Super Hooligan series, based around naked bikes.

“I’m so stoked to be back with the factory H-D team,” said Rispoli.

“I’ll do everything possible to win races and have a Harley win the championship.

“I’m also very excited with the new challenge of gunning for the title in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship riding KWR H-D Pan America race bikes.”