Marc Marquez “can’t wait” for Termas after “practically perfect” Thailand

After dominating the opening round of the 2025 MotoGP season with a ‘practically perfect’ weekend in Thailand, Marc Marquez ‘can’t wait’ to get back on track in Argentina.

The eight-time world champion kicked off his factory Ducati career in ominous style by winning the Sprint and Grand Prix races from pole position at Buriram.

On paper, the dusty Termas de Rio Hondo circuit should be even more suited to Marquez’s natural riding strengths, underlined by his near ten seconds victory on his most recent 2019 visit.

Unlike Buriram, Marquez will face the challenge of getting up to speed without any testing data at the track. Or indeed any prior laps on a Desmosedici, having been a Repsol Honda rider during his 2014-2019 appearances.

Covid caused the 2020 and 2021 Argentine rounds to be cancelled, while Marquez skipped the 2022 and 2023 events due to injuries. Termas was dropped from the 2024 calendar due to uncertainty over government funding but is back for 2025.

''I'm particularly happy to return to race in Argentina, a track that I like and where I managed to be fast and competitive in the past,” said Marquez.

“We're coming from a practically perfect weekend in Thailand, we managed to make the most of what we did in the testing session and to be incisive in the race.

“This has really given me extra motivation and I can't wait to get back on track.”

On the other side of the Ducati Lenovo garage, the pressure is on Francesco Bagnaia to respond to the #93’s Buriram display after being left in third place -behind both Marquez brothers - at the season opener.

In contrast to Marquez’s record of three wins in six starts, the Italian is yet to finish on the podium in any class at Termas, delivering a best of fifth place in 2022.

''We're back racing in Argentina, a very fast track that can adapt well to the Desmosedici GP,” said Bagnaia.

“In Thailand it was not an easy GP, we were fast, solid, we scored two third places, but we were not perfect.

“We have to work on some factors and aspects to be fully competitive”.

Ducati won the 2023 Argentine round with VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi.

