“Pain remained” for Valentino Rossi, “he is still carrying it…”

Valentino Rossi still carries "pain", it is suggested

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi still carries the “pain” of losing his friend Marco Simoncelli, it has been claimed.

The talented MotoGP rider nicknamed Sic lost his life in a tragic accident at the Sepang circuit in 2011.

Rossi, who was involved in the accident, later appeared at Simoncelli’s funeral which was watched on television in Italy. The motorsport came together to pay their respect and he hasn’t been forgotten.

“After what happened, I stayed at the home of Paolo Simoncelli and his family, in Coriano, for about two months," veteran agent Carlo Pernat told Corriere della Sera.

"It was a way to gain strength together, as Marco would have wanted.

I have never hidden that at that time I even thought about quitting racing.”

Pernat revealed about Rossi in the aftermath of Simoncelli’s death: "In those two months he didn't show up and he didn't make himself heard.

“Paolo was a little disappointed considering the relationship that Vale had with Marco.

“Only later did I understand the reason for that attitude: Valentino blamed himself because the last wheel that passed on Marco's body in that cursed accident was that of his Ducati.

“He thought it was his fault."

Eventually, Rossi showed up at Simoncelli’s father home for an emotional reunion.

"When he saw Paolo, hugged him and said 'sorry, it was me',” Pernat said.

“He lived that period very badly and I think he is still carrying it with him.

“That pain remained in his head, Marco was his best friend."

Valentino Rossi set up academy to honour Marco Simoncelli

Rossi went on to become MotoGP’s greatest star with nine world championships.

He set up the VR46 Academy in honour of his friend Simoncelli, designed to bring through Italian talent.

Francesco Bagnaia became the first graduate to win the MotoGP title in 2022.

But the mission started with Simoncelli.

"Marco was a winner and I can guarantee that the friendship with Valentino began to crack a bit when he put him behind in some races,” Pernat remembered.

“After all, there is nothing worse than a friend who beats you, even if they were really very good friends.”

Pernat said about the foundation in Simoncelli’s name: "It grosses almost 2 million euros a year and it is no coincidence, because Marco was truly loved.

“He was a friend to everyone. It was impossible not to get along with him."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
17m ago
Lando Norris: I’ve been making mistakes all weekend in F1 Chinese GP
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
27m ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
43m ago
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
57m ago
Liam Lawson “got to get a handle on it” after nightmare qualifying in F1 Chinese GP
Liam Lawson, Red Bull
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ex-Ducati colleague makes unexpected Enea Bastianini garage revelation
Enea Bastianini

More News

F1
2h ago
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Pain remained” for Valentino Rossi, “he is still carrying it…”
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
2h ago
How an early arrival with Angela Cullen helped Lewis Hamilton to F1 sprint win
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc on Lewis Hamilton deficit: ‘I’m not doing the right things in the car’
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
4h ago
Lando Norris’ honest response to F1 sprint mistake: “I wasn’t very good today”
Lando Norris battles George Russell