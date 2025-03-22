“Pain remained” for Valentino Rossi, “he is still carrying it…”

Valentino Rossi still carries the “pain” of losing his friend Marco Simoncelli, it has been claimed.

The talented MotoGP rider nicknamed Sic lost his life in a tragic accident at the Sepang circuit in 2011.

Rossi, who was involved in the accident, later appeared at Simoncelli’s funeral which was watched on television in Italy. The motorsport came together to pay their respect and he hasn’t been forgotten.

“After what happened, I stayed at the home of Paolo Simoncelli and his family, in Coriano, for about two months," veteran agent Carlo Pernat told Corriere della Sera.

"It was a way to gain strength together, as Marco would have wanted.

I have never hidden that at that time I even thought about quitting racing.”

Pernat revealed about Rossi in the aftermath of Simoncelli’s death: "In those two months he didn't show up and he didn't make himself heard.

“Paolo was a little disappointed considering the relationship that Vale had with Marco.

“Only later did I understand the reason for that attitude: Valentino blamed himself because the last wheel that passed on Marco's body in that cursed accident was that of his Ducati.

“He thought it was his fault."

Eventually, Rossi showed up at Simoncelli’s father home for an emotional reunion.

"When he saw Paolo, hugged him and said 'sorry, it was me',” Pernat said.

“He lived that period very badly and I think he is still carrying it with him.

“That pain remained in his head, Marco was his best friend."

Valentino Rossi set up academy to honour Marco Simoncelli

Rossi went on to become MotoGP’s greatest star with nine world championships.

He set up the VR46 Academy in honour of his friend Simoncelli, designed to bring through Italian talent.

Francesco Bagnaia became the first graduate to win the MotoGP title in 2022.

But the mission started with Simoncelli.

"Marco was a winner and I can guarantee that the friendship with Valentino began to crack a bit when he put him behind in some races,” Pernat remembered.

“After all, there is nothing worse than a friend who beats you, even if they were really very good friends.”

Pernat said about the foundation in Simoncelli’s name: "It grosses almost 2 million euros a year and it is no coincidence, because Marco was truly loved.

“He was a friend to everyone. It was impossible not to get along with him."