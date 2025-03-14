Jorge Martin and Aprilia want a MotoGP rule change

Jorge Martin’s injury absence has been one of the dominating stories of the early part of the 2025 MotoGP season, especially because of his status as the reigning World Champion, and his return is complicated by the length of his absence.

The Spaniard managed only 13 laps in Sepang before he crashed out and suffered injuries to his left hand and right foot.

Therefore, by missing the remainder of testing after that, and by missing the opening three Grands Prix of the season at least, Martin will return to racing action in Qatar (at the earliest) in the middle of April having ridden a MotoGP bike for only one full day (and the handful of laps in Sepang) since he cliched the world title in Barcelona last November.

Added to his lack of MotoGP riding in the past four months is Martin’s change of manufacturer from Ducati to Aprilia over the winter.

As a result, Martin is set to arrive for his first race as World Champion drastically under-prepared.

Jorge Martin asks for MotoGP rule change

“I’d like to make some sort of test before coming back to racing because I’m not feeling really good,” Martin said via video link in the pre-event press conference ahead of this weekend’s Argentinian Grand Prix.

“I know Massimo [Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO] is working on that. So let’s see if we can make it possible.”

Rivola, as reported by Speedweek, thinks that a rule change specifically for riders who have missed multiple races could be introduced to allow them to test a MotoGP bike before they return to racing.

According to Rivola, it would be a rule change that could both increase safety and improve the show.

“According to the rules, it has to be a normal Aprilia RSV4 [that Martin rides in training],” Rivola said.

“Honestly, we should think about what's good for driver safety. At the moment, of course, we have a great interest in changing the rules, but it's about all riders.”

He added: “Due to the concessions, the Japanese teams are currently allowed to test what they want. Why can't we make a rule for someone who has missed so many sessions to have a smoother approach to the speed of a MotoGP bike?

“But we are also a very special case, because Jorge changed the bike and didn't have the opportunity to test it extensively – he crashed after five kilometres in Sepang.”

Speaking in more detail, Rivola said that a rider who has missed multiple races should be able to test a MotoGP bike before making a competitive return.

“There should be a rule that if you have missed two or three events, you can test on a MotoGP bike,” he said.

“No one with respect for the drivers would argue against it. It would also be helpful for the show.

“Because let's say Jorge [Martin] starts in Qatar and he does a lap in FP1 and then says: 'I can't ride this bike.' Then we have one less bike on the grid.

“It's not just about us, it's about everyone.

“For example, Alex Rins: Last year he missed many races due to an injury. If you look at the current format on a race weekend, where you're already in qualifying mode on Friday and you have to be there immediately. I think such a rule would help everyone.”

Aprilia wants Martin MotoGP test before Qatar GP

Speaking to MotoGP.com on Friday, Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora confirmed that the factory has proposed the testing rule change for injured riders, which would need official agreement by the Grand Prix Commission.

However, the clock is ticking, with Aprilia hoping Martin could take part in a private MotoGP test at Misano ahead of a potential return to action in the Qatar Grand Prix from April 11-13.