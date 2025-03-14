Miguel Oliveira: MotoGP’s Pirelli switch ‘by far’ the biggest technical change

MotoGP’s switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres in 2027 is “by far” the biggest technical change a bike can undergo, according to Pramac Yamaha’s Miguel Oliveira.

In Oliveira’s view, the tyre change will therefore have a greater impact than the simultaneous introduction of 850cc engines, removal of ride-height devices and the reduction of front wing size.

“Of all the technical changes you can make to a bike, to change tyre supplier is the biggest by far of them all," Oliveira said.

"And it's actually the only thing that can reset the balance we have right now.

“I think it's the only thing that can ‘zero’ everyone.”

While most in the paddock agree that the tyre switch will be a game-changer, there is debate over which manufacturers stand to gain the most from it.

Some believe it presents a golden opportunity to break Ducati’s dominance and help the Japanese brands catch up.

Others argue that Ducati, with six bikes on the grid, will gather more crucial data than any other manufacturer during the initial Pirelli tests, maintaining its advantage.

Oliveira also highlighted Ducati’s extensive experience with Pirelli tyres in the World Superbike Championship as a potential advantage.

“I don't know [if it’s going to help the Japanese factories catch up], to be honest,” said the Portuguese rider.

“Also, because Ducati is deeply involved in Superbike and has obviously gathered a lot of experience, at least with the technology or the philosophy behind the tyres.

“But I can't really say if that's going to be an advantage or not.

“I hope a plan goes into action at least from next year, and we start getting a little bit of testing [in 2026] and see what we have.”

Pirelli, which already supplies the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, will become MotoGP’s third exclusive tyre manufacturer, following Bridgestone (2009-2015) and Michelin (2016-2026).