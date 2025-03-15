Eerie Cal Crutchlow premonition about Marc Marquez finally vindicated

A prediction made by Cal Crutchlow about Marc Marquez is finally coming true - and that’s a worry for the rest of the MotoGP field.

Crutchlow insisted in 2023 that Marquez’s true brilliance was never fully displayed on a Honda.

Crutchlow had seen Marquez’s Honda data after racing for the manufacturer’s satellite team for four coinciding years.

The British veteran was speaking immediately after Marquez confirmed his Honda exit to jump on a Gresini Ducati - and his words were prophetic.

“I’ve always said if Marc goes on a Ducati, the rest may as well not turn up,” Crutchlow said at the time.

“I knew what he was doing, I understood it – I just couldn’t do it. The talent was incredible.”

Nearly two years later, Marquez romped through his factory Ducati debut to dominate the Thailand MotoGP 2025 season-opener.

This weekend, there are warning signs he could repeat the feat at the Argentina MotoGP.

Cal Crutchlow credited for Marc Marquez prophecy

Marc Marquez, Cal Crutchlow

Crutchlow’s prophecy - although it was hinted at last year when Marquez rode a year-old Ducati - is now fully coming true.

“I remember him saying those words,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said about Crutchlow’s prediction.

“When Cal says something with that passion, you believe him. Of course you believe him.

“He was privy to being able to see the Honda data of what Marc was doing.

“How right was Cal?

“What we witnessed [in Thailand]... everyone tested there, everyone had information. It wasn’t an anti-clockwise track.

“For him to destroy his opposition in the way that he did shocked me. “It sent shockwaves through the paddock.”

Suzi Perry replied: “It was the ease that it seemed. He made it look easy.

“He had an issue to deal with, dealt with it, then popped off as if everyone else was in first gear.”

Michael Laverty said about the Thai Grand Prix, which Marquez cruised after coping with a tyre pressure problem: “It was one of the most dominant MotoGP performances in some time.

“He had such control over the feel, over his motorcycle, and the factors which were dealt on the day.

“He is such a bright rider. He had two choices: try and win by 10 seconds, or drop off.

“He had the speed and the domination through every session.

“The shockwave went through the paddock when they realised ‘we are in trouble, here…’

“You could argue that nobody will lay a glove on him until Qatar when he doesn’t enjoy the race track too much.”