Marc Marquez warned Alex Marquez is "closer" to him at Argentinian MotoGP

Alex Marquez believes he is a step closer to Marc Marquez at the Argentinian MotoGP.

Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

To an extent, qualifying for the 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix followed the same theme as the same session at the opening round in Thailand, but Alex Marquez insists he is closer to his brother, Marc Marquez, than he was two weeks ago.

0.246 seconds separated the two Ducati riders in qualifying at Termas de Rio Hondo, as Ducati Lenovo’s Marc Marquez set the first ever 1:36 lap of the Argentinian venue.

This compares to 0.146 seconds in Thailand, where the factory Ducati rider won both races, but Gresini Racing’s Alex Marquez said afterwards that he is sure he is closer to his brother here than at the opener.

“I’m super-happy to be in the front row, to be second, to be there is really important,” he told the international TV broadcast in parc ferme after Q2.

“We did a really good qualifying, a really good Friday, but also a really good practice this morning.

“So, happy with that, we improved the rhythm compared to yesterday, we are – compared to Thailand – a little closer to Marc [Marquez].

“We are in the second round, so we need to achieve points, we need to go in that way. Later on in the Sprint, we will have good information for the race.”

Marc Marquez reflected on his landmark 1:36 after Q2, explaining that it was important to have clear track to extract the most from his potential.

“Always the first tyre becomes difficult because everyone wants to start in front to avoid the yellow flags and then with the traffic it was a bit difficult with the slipstream, I didn’t calculate well the brake points,” he said in his parc ferme TV interview.

“Then, with the second tyre, I just pushed alone and then I was able to ride in a better way.

“So, happy to be on pole position, happy to go under 1:37, but now the most important is the Sprint race, main race, where we need to be focused.”

