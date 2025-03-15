Fabio Quartararo: “The mechanics have to buy me some beers!”

Fabio Quartararo "more destroyed during those 200 metres than all the practice!”

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

A fuel ‘issue’ at the start of Friday afternoon practice for the Argentine MotoGP saw Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha grind to a halt out on track.

But what followed was even more frustrating for the Frenchman.

Determined not to lose one of his machines so early in the hour, Quartararo had to push his bike for '200 metres' without receiving assistance from the watching marshals.

“The bike stopped on lap 2,” Quartararo confirmed. 

“We had a small issue with the fuel tank… no fuel. So the mechanics have to buy me some beers! It was just a human mistake. It was fine. Luckily it was not in the race.

“I could not leave the bike because it was important to have it [for the rest of the session]. So I had to push it and the marshal was looking at me like, ‘yeah, you go!’

“I was more destroyed during those 200 metres than all the practice!”

The effort was at least worth it, with Quartararo ending the practice session in eighth to secure a direct place in Saturday's Qualifying 2.

The 2021 world champion then went one better with seventh on the grid, as the top Yamaha, in qualifying.

