Jake Dixon: “One of the highlights of my career”

Jake Dixon stormed to a lights-to-flag victory in the Argentine Moto2 Grand Prix, securing his first win for Marc VDS and maiden triumph on a Boscoscuro chassis.

It marked the fifth Grand Prix win of Dixon's career, but his earliest victory in a season to date. A promising sign for a long-awaited title challenge.

Adapting to both a new bike and team, Dixon believes there’s much more potential to unlock as they continue fine-tuning the Boscoscuro package.

“You always set out to win, but it’s not that easy, especially in Moto2 against these guys!” Dixon said. “This win is up there with the highlights of my career.

“I’m with a new team, riding a new chassis, and that’s always difficult to adapt to. In the last five laps, I was reflecting on all the dedication I’ve put in.

“I’m trying to be a different version of myself this year - enjoy the good moments and limit the bad ones."

“We’re not fully where we need to be”

Dixon, who comfortably held off Manuel Gonzalez by 3.5 seconds, explained that the limited Moto2 winter testing meant he and the team are still learning the Boscoscuro chassis.

“I didn’t expect to be so fast, so soon,” he admitted. “Honestly, we’re not fully where we need to be. I think after another two or three races, we’ll understand the package we have underneath us fully.

“It’s difficult because we don’t get a lot of [winter] testing anymore.

“If I had joined the team with the same bike they used last year, it would be a lot easier but we’re all learning together.

“There are many things to understand in a short period of time, but they’re doing a fantastic job.

“I want to say a massive thanks to my crew. The Elf Marc VDS team is working fantastically. I can’t thank my boys - Lucio, Micky, and Nacho - enough. They work tirelessly and are on another level.”

“I just want to go out and deliver”

Despite his early Marc VDS success, Dixon emphasised the need to build momentum over the coming rounds.

“I’m not saying any more - I just want to go out and deliver. It’s a long season, and many pieces of the puzzle still need to fall into place," said the Englishman.

“We need to keep reassessing our goals, try to fight for the top five in the next couple of weekends, and see where we are then.”

Dixon now heads to round three in COTA holding second in the world championship, 11 points behind Gonzalez.