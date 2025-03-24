One "great" MotoGP talent “not enough of a jerk”, says former crew chief

Former MotoGP crew chief Ramon Forcada has lavished praise on Franco Morbidelli following his podium return in Argentina, noting that he’s “not enough of a jerk to be a rider”.

Since finishing runner-up in the standings in a breakout 2020 campaign that saw him win three grands prix, Franco Morbidelli has faced numerous trials in the premier class.

Aging Yamaha machinery followed by a lengthy injury lay-off and then a change to a factory bike curtailed his 2021 season, while the following two years with the Japanese marque were less than fruitful.

His 2024 campaign was also hindered by a pre-season concussion, which denied him of any testing time on the Pramac-run Ducati and left him playing catch-up.

Finding a place on the grid for 2025 with VR46 aboard a 2024-spec Ducati, Morbidelli scored his first grand prix podium since 2021 when he was third at the Argentina GP.

Currently, he sits fourth in the standings after two rounds and is just six points back of double world champion Pecco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati.

Forcada, who worked with the likes of Jorge Lorenzo and Maverick Vinales in a glittering MotoGP career, was Morbidelli’s crew chief at Petronas SRT.

Speaking on three-time world champion Lorenzo’s podcast, Forcada said of Morbidelli: “Franco is a great talent and a great guy.

“Morbidelli is one of those guys who’s not enough of a jerk to be a rider.

“When he’s on the track, he’s one of those riders who needs everything to work out. But when he lowers his visor, he does whatever he wants - regardless, even, if it involves [Marc] Marquez or [Pecco] Bagnaia.

“He’s a quiet guy, the kind of who hides his injuries.

“He doesn’t like to be thought of as one who looks for excuses or justifications if he happens to say he had a problem.

“So, most of the time, he prefers to say nothing and keep quiet.”

Morbidelli is only contracted with VR46 for the current season and is already facing external pressure to keep that ride beyond 2025.

The ongoing issues at KTM and its poor start to the 2025 season have led to rumours that Pedro Acosta could leave the Austrian brand, with his name linked to Ducati and VR46.

Acosta is currently contracted with KTM to the end of 2026.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

