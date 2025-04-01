Enea Bastianini's verdict after losing out in chaotic COTA restart

Enea Bastianini was one of three riders, already on slicks, to lose out when the start of Sunday’s COTA MotoGP was delayed.

Last-minute chaos as other riders abandoned their wet bikes and ran back to the pits for dry machines prompted Race Direction to delay the start on safety grounds.

MotoGP's 'Quick Start' procedure - which the rules state 'may be invoked by Race Direction as necessary... for example a delayed start' - was then triggered.

This allows riders to make 'a change of machine' in pit lane.

Those previously on wet bikes thus returned on dry bikes and lined up in their original grid positions, with none of the ride-through penalties (that would have been given if the start wasn't delayed) carrying over to the 'new' race.

“It’s not completely correct”

The original slick trio of Bastianini, Ai Ogura and Brad Binder could have been in podium contention if the race had started as planned.

“From my side, probably it’s not correct,” Bastianini said. “Because you take risk, I was with dry tyres and in that moment it was still a bit wet.

“We tried to do it but after Marquez left from the grid and many riders followed him, we restarted the race, but in the [original] positions.

“And from my side, it’s not completely correct.”

However, Honda’s Luca Marini - who also stayed on the grid, albeit on wets - felt Race Direction had little choice given the sheer number of people and bikes involved in the confusion.

“I think the Race Direction managed it in a very good way, in a safe way, I would say. So, good job to them,” said Marini.

Enea Bastianini, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

Bastianini: “I felt good for the first time on this bike”

While Bastianini was denied a potential podium, he salvaged seventh place at the restart, his best finish since joining Tech3 KTM.

“I am happy about my race, it has been the best one since the start of the season,” said the former Ducati COTA race winner.

“I was riding very well from the middle until the end of the race, and I felt good for probably the first time on this bike.

“We have found a good direction that we will need to check in the next round."

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon saw the result as a sign of things to come.

“Enea did a good job this weekend, he is getting better and better on the bike, and seventh place is a great reward for his work.”

Team-mate Maverick Vinales overcame a pit lane start for 14th place.