Pramac "very curious" after Jack Miller's "morale boost"

After handing Pramac their first top-five finish as a Yamaha team in COTA, Jack Miller feels this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP can also be favourable for the M1.

The Australian arrives tenth in the world championship, having been Yamaha’s leading rider in two of the opening three Grand Prix races.

Although Ducati has dominated at Lusail for the last three seasons, the flowing nature of MotoGP’s only night race venue helped Yamaha to victory in both 2021 rounds.

“I am looking forward to Qatar - it‘s a track that can suit Yamaha, with lots of long corners and just one long straight,” Miller said.

“I feel like we made a step forward in Austin, and having more dry time in Lusail will be key to continue developing this bike.

“Having had a solid weekend like we did in Austin, where we showed progress, definitely gives a great morale boost to the whole team.

“Now, we need to keep moving in that same direction.”

Jack Miller, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

Team director Gino Borsoi added: “Austin showed us a very motivated Miller, pushing the Yamaha to its performance limits.

“Theoretically, Lusail’s a track where the Yamaha YZR-M1 can better express its potential.

“Starting in the right direction will be key, and I‘m very curious to see where we stand on Friday evening after the Practice session that decides direct access to Q2.”

With Miguel Oliveira still sidelined due to a left shoulder injury sustained in Argentina, factory test rider Augusto Fernandez will continue on the second Pramac machine this weekend.

“Once again, I want to send my best wishes to Miguel - it‘s a tough time for him, but I hope he recovers quickly and comes back stronger,” Fernandez said.

“For me, it‘s great to have another race to keep working with the team. I was very happy with what we achieved in Austin, so getting back on the YZR-M1 right away and adding more kilometres is perfect.

“Lusail is a track I really like, so I‘m excited to get the weekend started and do my best for Yamaha and the Prima Pramac Yamaha team.”

Ex-Tech3 rider Fernandez, who scored his first M1 points with 13th at COTA, said that the Pramac replacement rides will not affect his testing schedule and are likely to be in addition to his six planned wild-cards.