Pramac "very curious" after Jack Miller's "morale boost"

Pramac Yamaha "very curious to see where we stand on Friday evening" at the Qatar MotoGP.

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

After handing Pramac their first top-five finish as a Yamaha team in COTA, Jack Miller feels this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP can also be favourable for the M1.

The Australian arrives tenth in the world championship, having been Yamaha’s leading rider in two of the opening three Grand Prix races.

Although Ducati has dominated at Lusail for the last three seasons, the flowing nature of MotoGP’s only night race venue helped Yamaha to victory in both 2021 rounds.

“I am looking forward to Qatar - it‘s a track that can suit Yamaha, with lots of long corners and just one long straight,” Miller said.

“I feel like we made a step forward in Austin, and having more dry time in Lusail will be key to continue developing this bike.

“Having had a solid weekend like we did in Austin, where we showed progress, definitely gives a great morale boost to the whole team.

“Now, we need to keep moving in that same direction.”

Jack Miller, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
Jack Miller, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

Team director Gino Borsoi added: “Austin showed us a very motivated Miller, pushing the Yamaha to its performance limits.

“Theoretically, Lusail’s a track where the Yamaha YZR-M1 can better express its potential.

“Starting in the right direction will be key, and I‘m very curious to see where we stand on Friday evening after the Practice session that decides direct access to Q2.”

With Miguel Oliveira still sidelined due to a left shoulder injury sustained in Argentina, factory test rider Augusto Fernandez will continue on the second Pramac machine this weekend.

“Once again, I want to send my best wishes to Miguel - it‘s a tough time for him, but I hope he recovers quickly and comes back stronger,” Fernandez said.

“For me, it‘s great to have another race to keep working with the team. I was very happy with what we achieved in Austin, so getting back on the YZR-M1 right away and adding more kilometres is perfect.

“Lusail is a track I really like, so I‘m excited to get the weekend started and do my best for Yamaha and the Prima Pramac Yamaha team.”

Ex-Tech3 rider Fernandez, who scored his first M1 points with 13th at COTA, said that the Pramac replacement rides will not affect his testing schedule and are likely to be in addition to his six planned wild-cards.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
24m ago
Marc Marquez disadvantage? Five key talking points at Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
F1 Feature
24m ago
Can Ferrari fix their issue? Five key questions ahead of F1 Bahrain GP
Charles Leclerc
BSB News
45m ago
Returning Ducati BSB rider “went straight to the gym, been fixing myself”
BSB
WSBK News
1h ago
Andrea Locatelli: “I have all the ingredients to be competitive and strong” at Dutch WorldSBK
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull name replacement for Max Verstappen in FP1 at F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
“Bitter taste” for Marc Marquez: “A shame, it was a fraction of a second”
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
1h ago
Martin Brundle hits back at Jeremy Clarkson’s F1 overtaking criticism
Martin Brundle and Jeremy Clarkson
MotoGP News
1h ago
Joan Mir: “The crashes during races have to stop”
Joan Mir, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
WSBK News
1h ago
Pirelli introduces another new development tyre for Dutch WorldSBK
Pirelli tyres, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pramac "very curious" after Jack Miller's "morale boost"
Jack Miller