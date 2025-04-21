How to watch 2025 Spanish MotoGP: Live stream here

This is how to watch the 2025 Spanish MotoGP on April 25-27, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Spanish MotoGP start times below.

The MotoGP season hits its European leg for the first time in Jerez.

It is a period which Pecco Bagnaia must take full advantage of, on tracks which largely suit his riding style, if he is to mount some momentum in the championship fight.

Marc Marquez has won seven out of eight races, across four rounds, only losing out when he crashed from the lead in Texas.

He is 17 points clear at the top of the MotoGP standings from second-placed Alex Marquez.

Bagnaia is 26 points shy of the leader.

Aprilia's Jorge Martin will miss out at Jerez after injuries sustained in Qatar.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 SPANISH MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Spanish MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Spanish MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 SPANISH MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Spanish MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

