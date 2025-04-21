How to watch 2025 Spanish MotoGP: Live stream here
Information below on how to watch the 2025 Spanish MotoGP, including timings and schedule
This is how to watch the 2025 Spanish MotoGP on April 25-27, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Spanish MotoGP start times below.
The MotoGP season hits its European leg for the first time in Jerez.
It is a period which Pecco Bagnaia must take full advantage of, on tracks which largely suit his riding style, if he is to mount some momentum in the championship fight.
Marc Marquez has won seven out of eight races, across four rounds, only losing out when he crashed from the lead in Texas.
He is 17 points clear at the top of the MotoGP standings from second-placed Alex Marquez.
Bagnaia is 26 points shy of the leader.
Aprilia's Jorge Martin will miss out at Jerez after injuries sustained in Qatar.
HOW TO WATCH 2025 SPANISH MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Spanish MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Spanish MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
HOW TO WATCH 2025 SPANISH MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE
If you're currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you're trying to use, you probably won't be able to watch the Spanish MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN.
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
HOW TO WATCH 2025 SPANISH MOTOGP IN THE US
Fox Sports are the TV broadcasters for MotoGP in 2025 in the United States of America.
Every grand prix and every sprint race will be shown live, on either Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.
A highlights show will also be shown during the week after each round.
Every race is available via the Fox Sports all, and some are available via Fx Deportes.
HOW TO WATCH 2025 SPANISH MOTOGP IN THE UK
TNT Sports is showing every session of the Spanish MotoGP in the UK.
With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Spanish MotoGP.
And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.
To watch the MotoGP on TNT
2. Connect to a server location in the UK
3. Head to TNT and log in
4. Enjoy the action!
WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S QUEST
Price: Free
British TV channel Quest offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:
Connect to a secure server location in the UK.
Head to the MotoGP page.
Enjoy the highlights!
SPANISH MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)
Friday April 25
9.45am - FP1
2pm - Practice
Saturday April 26
9.10am - FP3
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race
Sunday April 27
1pm - Spanish MotoGP