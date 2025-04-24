MotoGP to debut spin on F1’s ‘driver of the day’ fan vote during Spanish GP coverage

MotoGP has announced it will debut its own take on Formula 1’s ‘driver of the day’ fan vote during this weekend’s coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The fifth round of the 2025 MotoGP season rolls into Jerez to begin an extended stay in Europe that will run until the autumn.

One of the most popular events on the calendar, the Spanish Grand Prix will also see a first for MotoGP as it pushes forward with its plans to broaden its fan appeal.

From this weekend, fans will be able to vote for their ‘Rider of the Race’ during Sunday’s grand prix.

The results of the vote will be revealed on the live broadcast just after the grand prix is finished, as well as reposted across its social media channels.

It’s a copy of F1’s ‘driver of the day’ initiative, which it has run during grands prix since 2016.

While seen as a good way of engaging fans, F1’s ‘driver of the day’ vote often doesn’t reflect the results on track.

Intriguingly, this move comes just weeks after a report from Reuters claimed F1 owner Liberty Media’s acquisition of MotoGP is set to gain unconditional support from the EU’s anti-competition board following a probe which delayed the buyout.

However, this latest push from MotoGP won’t appease fears from some fans that have arisen since the Liberty takeover news last year that the two-wheel series may lose some of its identity under the F1 umbrella.

Prior to 2025, Dorna unveiled new-look logos for MotoGP which were not universally well-received by fans.

MotoGP’s attempts at fan engagement have proven popular in other areas, such as sprint podiums being held in fan zones and replacing warm-up session on Sundays with a rider parade.

During the Spanish GP this weekend, the new MotoGP 25 video game from developer Milestone will be playable for fans for the first time ahead of its 30 April release.

Dorna also announced a jump in TV viewership in the UK during the Qatar Grand Prix two weeks ago, which was boosted by 82.3% compared to 2024 - albeit helped massively by it being shown on free-to-air television in Britain this year.