Brad Binder: KTM "edge grip is definitely better" after Jerez MotoGP test

Red Bull KTM’s technical director Sebastian Risse said the factory’s priority at Monday’s Jerez MotoGP test was to “stabilise what we’ve been doing” by taking each rider’s current RC16 preference and checking it “with the other guys.”

"There has been a lot of learning in the Grand Prix races so far this season," Risse explained. "So at this test we wanted to stabilise what we’ve been doing and take from each rider their preferences and check it with the other guys.

"This part went well and we’re happy about that. We are also working for the future in terms of aero homologation, chassis and electronics: in all these areas we made gains with data."

Pedro Acosta, seventh in the grand prix, was fifth overall at the test, despite an early crash.

"A good day. We tried many things, and it was not an evolution but an improvement, for sure," Acosta said. "I was a bit wide for the crash; that was a disaster, but we got back to work. Monday tests are usually quite easy to be fast, for the grip, so not a real race situation. Let’s see the comments of the other guys."

Pedro Acosta

Acosta’s best lap placed him not far behind Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales, who continued his momentum on the RC16 by taking second, 0.3s behind Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini also impressed through the speed traps, helping KTM claim four of the top five places for highest top speed.

The RC16's proven engine performance also prompted Acosta to try a smaller fairing, aimed at "A bit more agility. A little bit lighter. It's not that fast [on the straight], but normally we have a good engine," he said.

Binder, who ended the day 13th fastest, focused his programme on solving the edge grip limitations that held him back during the Spanish Grand Prix.

"Testing has been good. We tried some different chassis modifications and it feels pretty positive and it has definitely helped my weakest point from the weekend, which was edge grip," said Binder. "My drive is slightly better, my feeling is coming along."

To ensure accurate feedback despite the heavy rubber laid down over the weekend, Binder made his back-to-back comparisons early in the day.

"I did a comparison this morning before there were too many people out on track and I jumped back and forward a few times [between bikes] and clearly there was something there," he added.

"The stuff from this morning I am pretty confident with, so I’d say we can go ahead [for the next round at Le Mans]."

"We have been waiting for this day for a while because we’ve had to test during the last few races," said team manager Aki Ajo. "We had time and the conditions to look at more items and ideas. Dani [Pedrosa] will also continue riding tomorrow [Tuesday].

"We had new material to collect information as well as the work on settings. The wind disturbed us a bit…but it’s been a productive test."

Then team heads to the French Grand Prix on 9–11 May with Acosta and Binder holding tenth and eleventh in the world championship.

KTM are third in the constructors’ standings, having lost valuable points with Vinales’ Qatar post-race penalty.