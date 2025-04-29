Brad Binder: KTM "edge grip is definitely better" after Jerez MotoGP test

Brad Binder confident chassis tweaks found during Jerez MotoGP test will aid Le Mans performance.

Brad Binder
Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM’s technical director Sebastian Risse said the factory’s priority at Monday’s Jerez MotoGP test was to “stabilise what we’ve been doing” by taking each rider’s current RC16 preference and checking it “with the other guys.”

"There has been a lot of learning in the Grand Prix races so far this season," Risse explained. "So at this test we wanted to stabilise what we’ve been doing and take from each rider their preferences and check it with the other guys.

"This part went well and we’re happy about that. We are also working for the future in terms of aero homologation, chassis and electronics: in all these areas we made gains with data."

Pedro Acosta, seventh in the grand prix, was fifth overall at the test, despite an early crash.

"A good day. We tried many things, and it was not an evolution but an improvement, for sure," Acosta said. "I was a bit wide for the crash; that was a disaster, but we got back to work. Monday tests are usually quite easy to be fast, for the grip, so not a real race situation. Let’s see the comments of the other guys."

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Acosta’s best lap placed him not far behind Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales, who continued his momentum on the RC16 by taking second, 0.3s behind Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini also impressed through the speed traps, helping KTM claim four of the top five places for highest top speed. 

The RC16's proven engine performance also prompted Acosta to try a smaller fairing, aimed at "A bit more agility. A little bit lighter. It's not that fast [on the straight], but normally we have a good engine," he said.

Binder, who ended the day 13th fastest, focused his programme on solving the edge grip limitations that held him back during the Spanish Grand Prix.

"Testing has been good. We tried some different chassis modifications and it feels pretty positive and it has definitely helped my weakest point from the weekend, which was edge grip," said Binder. "My drive is slightly better, my feeling is coming along."

To ensure accurate feedback despite the heavy rubber laid down over the weekend, Binder made his back-to-back comparisons early in the day.

"I did a comparison this morning before there were too many people out on track and I jumped back and forward a few times [between bikes] and clearly there was something there," he added.

"The stuff from this morning I am pretty confident with, so I’d say we can go ahead [for the next round at Le Mans]."

"We have been waiting for this day for a while because we’ve had to test during the last few races," said team manager Aki Ajo. "We had time and the conditions to look at more items and ideas. Dani [Pedrosa] will also continue riding tomorrow [Tuesday].

"We had new material to collect information as well as the work on settings. The wind disturbed us a bit…but it’s been a productive test."

Then team heads to the French Grand Prix on 9–11 May with Acosta and Binder holding tenth and eleventh in the world championship.

KTM are third in the constructors’ standings, having lost valuable points with Vinales’ Qatar post-race penalty.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
1h ago
Pirelli continues with “acclaimed” development tyre for Italian WorldSBK
Pirelli
WRC News
1h ago
Hyundai issues WRC exit threat over 2027 regulations
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea “confident and ready” ahead of World Superbike return at Cremona
Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Brad Binder: KTM "edge grip is definitely better" after Jerez MotoGP test
Brad Binder
BSB News
2h ago
“No new experiences” for Josh Brookes in DAO Racing Honda BSB switch
Josh Brookes, 2025 BSB Oulton Park Test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.

More News

F1 News
3h ago
George Russell: I could have won two F1 titles if I arrived sooner at Mercedes
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
4h ago
Ralf Schumacher on Red Bull’s declining form: “Pierre Wache is no Adrian Newey”
Christian Horner and Pierre Wache
Le Mans News
5h ago
BMW always knew Dries Vanthoor would be rapid in an LMDh prototype
Dries Vanthoor, BMW
MotoGP News
5h ago
Jack Miller’s verdict on new Yamaha engine: “Pretty much what we've asked for”
Jack Miller
BSB News
5h ago
Danny Kent “confirms” Yamaha chassis progress at Oulton Park BSB test
Danny Kent, 2025 BSB Oulton Park Test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.