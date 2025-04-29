Surprise surgery for Pedro Acosta, "expected to return for French MotoGP"

Pedro Acosta undergoes forearm operation following Jerez MotoGP test.

Pedro Acosta has undergone surgery to treat “chronic compartment syndrome” in his right forearm but is still "expected to return for the French GP," his Red Bull KTM team has confirmed.

The Spaniard, who finished fifth fastest during Monday’s Jerez test despite a small morning crash, underwent a "successful" procedure on Tuesday evening.

"Pedro Acosta underwent successful surgery this evening on his right forearm to treat chronic compartment syndrome," KTM announced. "He’ll remain under observation for 24 hours and is expected to return for the French GP, pending a medical check next week."

The French Grand Prix at Le Mans takes place on 9-11 May.

Currently tenth in the MotoGP standings, Acosta - like most KTM riders - has endured a challenging start to the 2025 campaign with vibration and handling issues prompting him to switch back to the '2024' bike in Qatar.

The former Moto3 and Moto2 world champion took his best Grand Prix finish of the season with seventh at Jerez on Sunday, but had claimed three top-3 finishes by the same stage of last year's rookie MotoGP campaign.

Compartment syndrome, commonly known as arm pump, occurs when repeated physical stress restricts blood flow in the forearm, leading to a painful loss of strength and feeling.

It is a common issue in MotoGP, primarily caused by the extreme forces riders endure under heavy braking. Almost all MotoGP riders have undergone at least one 'arm pump' operation.

The right forearm is particularly critical, as it controls both the throttle and front brake.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

