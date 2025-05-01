Luca Marini hints at Honda optimism after testing a key new part

HRC’s Luca Marini tried a new swingarm at the Jerez MotoGP test.

Luca Marini
Luca Marini

Luca Marini left the Jerez MotoGP test cautiously optimistic after completing 72 laps focused on back-to-back comparisons of a new swingarm on for his factory Honda.

Marini, who finished 18th on the timesheets with a best lap of 1m 37.447s, was just two tenths behind team-mate Joan Mir, who tested the prototype engine used by wild-card Aleix Espargaro during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Marini, however, did not try the updated powerplant.

“Today I was focused on trying a new swingarm and it looks like a little improvement already,” Marini said.

“It’s a bit too soon to see though because always on Monday tests here the grip is amazing so what you feel isn’t always accurate.

“There was also a lot of wind, but even like this we were doing a lot of back-to-back runs to get data for the engineers to work on. I am pleased with what Honda HRC have prepared and a good day for us.”

While Mir’s prototype engine was not in Marini’s programme, the Italian said he had heard encouraging feedback.

“No. We shared the items between the riders and this was not planned for me at the moment,” he said. “But I heard some comments and it feels like a little improvement that's great to have.

“So let's see how and when we can have this new prototype of engine and for sure it will be a little step forward. We are satisfied and happy for this.”

Marini heads to next weekend’s French Grand Prix at Le Mans holding twelfth in the world championship standings.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

