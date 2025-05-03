Ducati CEO points out thought-provoking reason for Marc Marquez crash

Claudio Domenicali has his say on Marc Marquez crash

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

The Ducati CEO has named an intriguing reason for Marc Marquez’s latest costly crash.

And his verdict perfectly aligns with Marquez’s own justification for falling in weekend’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

Marquez crashed on Lap 3 and put it down to “too much confidence”, and the top boss of his manufacturer has now had his say.

Ducati CEO on Marc Marquez crash

“Marc is extraordinary, he is riding very well,” Claudio Domenicali told GPOne.

“Every now and then he makes a few small mistakes due to overconfidence.

“However, he is showing that he has the bike in hand.

“Let’s say that every now and then, a little mistake can happen. Hopefully we’ll be okay with that for a while!”

Marquez could only finish the Spanish MotoGP in 12th after rejoining with damaged machinery at the back.

As a result, he is a point behind his brother Alex Marquez who leads the MotoGP standings.

“It was the first crash of the season in a left corner,” he reflected.

“So I believed in myself and I said ‘OK, I will stay’ [on line]. But it was not possible, but too much confidence.”

Alex Marquez’s victory in Jerez was a landmark 22nd in a row for Ducati, equalling Honda’s record.

Next weekend at Le Mans, Ducati will be red-hot favourite to break that record with a 23rd win.

But the struggles of Pecco Bagnaia, relative to the Marquez brothers, continue.

Bagnaia was on the podium in Jerez but trails championship leader Alex by 20 points.

He will be hoping that the European leg of the MotoGP season brings him favourable conditions and circuits.

“Unfortunately the bike didn’t give him the feeling he would like to make overtakes as he got used to last year. They are working to resolve the situation,” Domenicali said about Bagnaia.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

