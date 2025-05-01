Second MotoGP rider undergoes arm pump surgery after Spanish GP

LCR Honda has announced that MotoGP rookie Somkiat Chantra underwent surgery for arm pump on Wednesday after it forced him out of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The tight layout of the Jerez circuit often gives riders problems with arm pump, with Somkiat Chantra suffering from the syndrome during last Sunday’s grand prix.

Compartment syndrome, commonly known as arm pump, occurs when repeated physical stress restricts blood flow in the forearm, leading to a painful loss of strength and feeling.

Famously, in 2022, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo dropped from the lead of the Spanish GP to 13th in the closing stages having been severely affected by arm pump.

LCR rider Chantra was forced to pull out of the race after 14 laps and has since undergone surgery in Barcelona.

He will be assessed next week prior to being passed fit to race at the French Grand Prix.

A brief statement from the team read: “Idemitsu Honda LCR rider Somkiat Chantra underwent successful surgery on the afternoon of April 30 at Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona to treat arm pump.

“The procedure was performed by renowned doctor Dr. Xavier Mir.



“The operation went smoothly, and Somkiat is now beginning his recovery process.

“He has already been discharged from the hospital and is continuing his rehabilitation in Barcelona.

“Next Tuesday, he will undergo a medical check-up to assess his condition, as he awaits clearance to be declared fit to ride.

“He is now focused on making a full recovery ahead of the upcoming grand prix in Le Mans.”

Chantra was able to ride in the post-race test at Jerez on Monday, but his runs were limited to the afternoon session due to his arm pump.

It’s been a tough start to his rookie campaign for MotoGP’s first Thai rider, who is yet to score points on his satellite Honda.

His best result so far in 2025 has been a 16th-place finish at the Americas Grand Prix at the end of March.

Chantra is the second rider this week to require surgery for arm pump, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta going under the surgeon’s knife on Tuesday evening.

He is also expected to be cleared to race at next weekend’s French GP at Le Mans.