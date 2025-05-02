Aleix Espargaro has hinted that he could make at least one more wild-card MotoGP appearance this season - even if he’s more than happy “testing and cycling”.

Espargaro, who scored three Grand Prix wins for Aprilia, was drafted into Honda’s testing programme for 2025 and made his return to racing at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Although primarily development-focused, the appearance marked the first time he had competed since an emotional home Barcelona farewell last November.

“Yeah, it was very strange,” Espargaro said of watching the opening rounds from home.

“It’s been 20 seasons racing. But I realised I took the right decision. I was super relaxed, enjoying the races. After America, when I saw the big mess on the grid, I said to my wife, ‘lucky I’m not there!’”

Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

Espargaro insisted wild-cards were not a key part of his Honda testing deal.

“Actually, it was not in my plans really to race this season. But Honda wanted me to race to test the things properly during a race weekend. And I think it’s the correct thing,” he said.

“But I’m more than good testing and cycling. Being part of the test team, it’s enough for me.”

Espargaro qualified 19th at Jerez, finished 18th in the Sprint, and crossed the line in 14th during Sunday’s Grand Prix - seemingly scoring his first points for Honda - before a tyre pressure penalty dropped him to 17th.

Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

The Spaniard wasn’t the only MotoGP rider to join Honda’s testing program this season, with Takaaki Nakagami switching from full-time LCR racer to a new development role.

Stefan Bradl has also been retained, although the German has ruled out further wild-cards.

Asked whether Jerez would be his only race of 2025, Espargaro left the door open for a second appearance - and possibly a third.

“Maybe another one,” he said. “For the moment, it’s Jerez and maybe there’ll be a second one. You never know if it can be number three.

“Also, Taka [Nakagami] wants to race. So I said to Honda, ‘if Taka wants to race, he can race more than me’.

"It’s about doing our job in the best way possible. If it’s to test something new during the weekend, it’s more than welcome, but it’s not in my plans to do a lot of wild-cards.”

The concession rules mean Honda, like Yamaha, can have a maximum of six wild-cards per season.

Of the remaining events, Aragon, Misano and Valencia are favoured wild-card venues due to the addition of official post-race tests.

Motegi, Honda’s home event, is also a likely venue for Nakagami to make a wild-card.