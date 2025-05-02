Aleix Espargaro hints at second Honda MotoGP wild-card, but “testing is enough”

Aleix Espargaro open to a second MotoGP wild-card but “testing and cycling is enough for me.”

Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro has hinted that he could make at least one more wild-card MotoGP appearance this season - even if he’s more than happy “testing and cycling”.

Espargaro, who scored three Grand Prix wins for Aprilia, was drafted into Honda’s testing programme for 2025 and made his return to racing at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Although primarily development-focused, the appearance marked the first time he had competed since an emotional home Barcelona farewell last November.

“Yeah, it was very strange,” Espargaro said of watching the opening rounds from home.

“It’s been 20 seasons racing. But I realised I took the right decision. I was super relaxed, enjoying the races. After America, when I saw the big mess on the grid, I said to my wife, ‘lucky I’m not there!’”

Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

Espargaro insisted wild-cards were not a key part of his Honda testing deal.

“Actually, it was not in my plans really to race this season. But Honda wanted me to race to test the things properly during a race weekend. And I think it’s the correct thing,” he said.

“But I’m more than good testing and cycling. Being part of the test team, it’s enough for me.”

Espargaro qualified 19th at Jerez, finished 18th in the Sprint, and crossed the line in 14th during Sunday’s Grand Prix - seemingly scoring his first points for Honda - before a tyre pressure penalty dropped him to 17th.

Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

The Spaniard wasn’t the only MotoGP rider to join Honda’s testing program this season, with Takaaki Nakagami switching from full-time LCR racer to a new development role.

Stefan Bradl has also been retained, although the German has ruled out further wild-cards.

Asked whether Jerez would be his only race of 2025, Espargaro left the door open for a second appearance - and possibly a third.

“Maybe another one,” he said. “For the moment, it’s Jerez and maybe there’ll be a second one. You never know if it can be number three.

“Also, Taka [Nakagami] wants to race. So I said to Honda, ‘if Taka wants to race, he can race more than me’. 

"It’s about doing our job in the best way possible. If it’s to test something new during the weekend, it’s more than welcome, but it’s not in my plans to do a lot of wild-cards.”

The concession rules mean Honda, like Yamaha, can have a maximum of six wild-cards per season.

Of the remaining events, Aragon, Misano and Valencia are favoured wild-card venues due to the addition of official post-race tests.

Motegi, Honda’s home event, is also a likely venue for Nakagami to make a wild-card.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
48m ago
“No way” verdict on Pedro Acosta’s next move amid “talk around the paddock”
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP News
52m ago
Aleix Espargaro hints at second Honda MotoGP wild-card, but “testing is enough”
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull unveil details of floor upgrade to tackle F1 Miami Grand Prix
Red Bull
BSB News
1h ago
Tommy Bridewell set for “strange, strange” BSB start after shedding “bad habits”
Tommy Bridewell
BSB News
1h ago
Glenn Irwin reveals new off-track pursuit as 2025 BSB nears
Glenn Irwin

More News

WSBK Results
1h ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull point out what "everybody noticed" about brutal F1 driver change
Christian Horner and Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
2h ago
New Honda MotoGP engine didn’t match “what we saw on the dyno”
Joan Mir, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
‘Fastest’ MotoGP bike ever auctioned for huge six-figure fee
Brad Binder, 2024 Italian MotoGP