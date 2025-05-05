Miguel Oliveira set for French MotoGP return

Pramac Yamaha has announced that Miguel Oliveira will return to MotoGP this weekend at the French GP.

Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Having missed four of 2025’s five MotoGP races through injury, Miguel Oliveira will return to action at this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

Oliveira’s return was confirmed today (5 May) by Pramac Yamaha, who have had Yamaha MotoGP test rider Augusto Fernandez alongside Jack Miller since the Grand Prix of the Americas in April.

Fernandez stood in for Oliveira in the US, Qatar, and Spain, with his best result (13th) coming at the first of those races in Texas.

Oliveira has been out of action thanks to injuries suffered at the Argentinian Grand Prix where he was involved in a crash with Fermin Aldeguer in the Sprint.

Aldeguer apologised for the incident, but Oliveira suffered a dislocated sternoclavicular ligament in his left shoulder.

An MRI in Milan at the end of last week provided a positive update for Oliveira, with the ligament showing a full recovery, according to a Pramac Yamaha statement.

Oliveira will undergo a mandatory medical check at the Le Mans circuit on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix to confirm his participation.

The French circuit has not been one of the best for Oliveira during his Grand Prix career, having never stepped on the podium at Le Mans in any Grand Prix class.

In the premier class, Oliveira hasn’t scored points in Le Mans since the wet race in 2020 when he finished sixth. He was also 15th in 2019 – his rookie season – but didn’t finish in 2021 or 2022, missed the weekend through injury in 2023, and retired last year, too.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
2m ago
“Decent sized cheque book” theory on Toprak Razgatlioglu which would be a shock
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
11m ago
Jack Doohan could be replaced for Imola as rumours resurface after Miami DNF
Jack Doohan
WSBK News
12m ago
Danilo Petrucci: “I was riding alone like last year, but…”
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
27m ago
Lewis Hamilton “optimistic for the future” but admits “something’s holding us back”
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
34m ago
MotoGP updates start procedure rules after COTA chaos
MotoGP race start, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
52m ago
Carlos Sainz questions Lewis Hamilton’s last-lap defence: ‘If you follow the rule book…’
Carlos Sainz
BSB News
59m ago
Honda Racing UK announces rider withdrawal from Oulton Park BSB
Andrew Irwin, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
F1 News
1h ago
How McLaren made history at the Miami GP weekend
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, McLaren
MotoGP News
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira set for French MotoGP return
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
MotoGP amends rules after Jorge Martin test proposal
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.