Miguel Oliveira set for French MotoGP return

Having missed four of 2025’s five MotoGP races through injury, Miguel Oliveira will return to action at this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

Oliveira’s return was confirmed today (5 May) by Pramac Yamaha, who have had Yamaha MotoGP test rider Augusto Fernandez alongside Jack Miller since the Grand Prix of the Americas in April.

Fernandez stood in for Oliveira in the US, Qatar, and Spain, with his best result (13th) coming at the first of those races in Texas.

Oliveira has been out of action thanks to injuries suffered at the Argentinian Grand Prix where he was involved in a crash with Fermin Aldeguer in the Sprint.

Aldeguer apologised for the incident, but Oliveira suffered a dislocated sternoclavicular ligament in his left shoulder.

An MRI in Milan at the end of last week provided a positive update for Oliveira, with the ligament showing a full recovery, according to a Pramac Yamaha statement.

Oliveira will undergo a mandatory medical check at the Le Mans circuit on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix to confirm his participation.

The French circuit has not been one of the best for Oliveira during his Grand Prix career, having never stepped on the podium at Le Mans in any Grand Prix class.

In the premier class, Oliveira hasn’t scored points in Le Mans since the wet race in 2020 when he finished sixth. He was also 15th in 2019 – his rookie season – but didn’t finish in 2021 or 2022, missed the weekend through injury in 2023, and retired last year, too.