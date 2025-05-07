Jack Miller: “New tools” for Le Mans MotoGP, where Yamaha “always strong”

Jack Miller eyes first points since COTA with “new tools” and track that suits Yamaha.

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller heads into the French MotoGP at Le Mans hoping to reset his season after a pointless weekends in Qatar and Jerez.

While a technical issue robbed him of a potential top-ten finish in Spain, post-race testing allowed further work on a revised set-up alongside an upgraded engine.

“I was very happy with it. Pretty much what we've asked for, they've given us,” Miller said of the engine.

Factory duo Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins have confirmed they’ll homologate the new powerplant for Le Mans. 

However, the situation at Pramac is less clear, the team stating only that “some” of the latest developments “may be implemented” this weekend.

Miller won the 2021 French MotoGP for Ducati and was runner-up in 2022. He finished eighth for KTM in last year’s Sprint, before crashing in the grand prix.

"I’m really looking forward to Le Mans - it‘s one of my favourite tracks on the calendar. The atmosphere is amazing, and the French fans are some of the best we get all season,” Miller said.

“The track itself suits my riding style, and I‘ve had good results there in the past. Even though Jerez didn‘t go our way, the Yamaha showed it has potential.

“The test gave us some new tools to work with, and this circuit has always played to the strengths of the M1."

Team director Gino Borsoi added: “I'm encouraged by Yamaha‘s progress in Jerez, both in the race weekend - evidenced by Quartararo‘s pole and podium - and in the post-race test.

“While we didn‘t get the results we were capable of in Spain, the speed is there. I believe Le Mans could be another strong weekend for us."

Before Quartararo’s Jerez podium, Miller had claimed Yamaha’s best MotoGP finish since 2023 with a fifth place at COTA.

But the Australian had a tougher time in Qatar and Jerez, prompting a revised set-up closer to the other M1 riders by the end of the Spanish event.

“We kind of went off in our own direction a little bit since Thailand,” Miller explained.

“So we basically pulled the headstock back a little bit, coming back to more what the other Yamaha guys were on and what I think is necessary for the circuits that are coming up on the calendar.

“We made some headway there, a little bit more feeling, and didn't lose that much braking performance. Then the race was going good, until it wasn't.

“One of the fairing bolts was touching the wiring loom, broke a couple of wires and she started running on three cylinders intermittently. And then she finally said no more.

“Obviously disappointed because we had some solid points on offer but sometimes it's can be you, sometimes it can be the bike. This is motorcycle racing, we'll come back in Le Mans and give it our all.”

Quartararo leads Spanish MotoGP
Quartararo leads Spanish MotoGP

Quartararo “rode the wheels off the thing” at Jerez

Miller was also quick to congratulate Quartararo for his pole and podium.

“It was already a mega weekend with pole position and then he's just gone and put the cherry on top of the cake. He rode the wheels off the thing and shout out to him," he said.

“We see the data. We have our strong points. He has his strong points. And I just need to try and copy some of that. It’s the reason why we ran a little bit more in that direction [with the headstock]. Just to get the wheel under us a little bit more.

“Braking is not what we're chasing. I’ve never been one that's struggled to brake late. So I think with this Yamaha package. It's about kind of doing what I can do on the brakes myself and getting something that's going to function a little better mid-corner.

“That's the direction we went in, and it was a big step.”

After missing three rounds due to injury, Miguel Oliveira will rejoin Miller in the Pramac garage this weekend.

Both riders will also race in a special Alpine livery on Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR Results
1m ago
2025 North West 200, Qualifying results
Peter Hickman, 8TEN Racing, 2025 North West 200
F1 News
39m ago
Oscar Piastri dodged a bullet by quitting Alpine to lead F1 championship
Oscar Piastri was part of Alpine's driver academy
MotoGP News
54m ago
Jack Miller: “New tools” for Le Mans MotoGP, where Yamaha “always strong”
Jack Miller
RR News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop expects “hot and heavy” 2025 North West 200
Michael Dunlop, Hawk Racing BMW, 2025 North West 200
F1 News
1h ago
Flavio Briatore rejects ‘completely false’ disagreement claims
Flavio Briatore and Oliver Oakes

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
"I didn't look at my pit board, I could tell by crowd's reaction" at French MotoGP
MotoGP 2024 French Grand Prix
F1 News
2h ago
Franco Colapinto part of ‘X Factor’ auditions for Alpine F1 2026 seat
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pramac to unveil special livery at Le Mans, Miguel Oliveira's season "starts here"
Miguel Oliveira
RR News
3h ago
John McGuinness after BSB deaths: “People will have nightmares, I still have them”
John McGuinness
MotoGP News
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo gets engine boost, “goosebumps” at home French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Spanish MotoGP