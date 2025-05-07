Struggling Honda rider ruled out of French MotoGP at Le Mans

Honda will be without one of their riders for this weekend’s French MotoGP.

Somkiat Chantra requires more time to recover from arm pump surgery, which he underwent after the most recent MotoGP round in Jerez.

A statement from LCR Honda read: “IDEMITSU Honda LCR rider Somkiat Chantra will not take part in the Grand Prix of France as he continues his recovery following arm pump surgery, which took place on April 30th.

“After a post-surgery check-up, Dr. Xavier Mir, who carried out the procedure, recommended allowing more time for Somkiat to regain full strength before returning to competition. While his rehabilitation is progressing well, he is not yet in suitable condition to race.

“The team fully supports Somkiat’s recovery process and looks forward to welcoming him back on track soon.”

Chantra was forced to withdraw from the Spanish MotoGP due to the pain after 14 laps, and underwent surgery shortly after.

The Thai rider has endured a difficult start to his rookie campaign, unable to score a point in six rounds so far.

His teammate Johann Zarco, the oldest rider on the grid, is in fine form and is pushing for a promotion to the factory team in 2026.

Pedro Acosta fit for French MotoGP?

Chantra was the second MotoGP rider to need arm pump surgery following the Spanish round, after Pedro Acosta.

The tight corners of the Jerez track can often cause arm pump issues for riders.

KTM confirmed on Tuesday: “Pedro Acosta underwent a positive medical check-up this afternoon in Barcelona and has been cleared to travel to Le Mans.

“A final medical assessment by MotoGP medical staff will take place on Thursday to determine his participation in the French MotoGP.”

Arm pump is officially known as compartment syndrome.

It is when physical stress lessens the blood flow in the forearm, and is a regular problem for MotoGP riders.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

